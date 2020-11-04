 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Trump, Biden tied in odds to win US presidency, as betting markets converge

4 Nov, 2020 02:53
FILE PHOTO © Reuters / Mike Segar
US President Donald Trump’s odds of winning reelection appear to have improved dramatically as the night progresses, with betting market predictors shifting away from Democrat challenger Joe Biden.

Trump is now the betting favorite to win for the first time since September 2, according to OddsShark.

Smarkets is giving Trump and Biden both a 50-50 chance of winning, a dramatic change from previous charts showing Biden way ahead.

Trump began Tuesday night as the underdog, but his odds have continued to improve after early calls that Florida would break his way, though that result has not been officially announced by all mainstream media outlets.

