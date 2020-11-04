Trump, Biden tied in odds to win US presidency, as betting markets converge

US President Donald Trump’s odds of winning reelection appear to have improved dramatically as the night progresses, with betting market predictors shifting away from Democrat challenger Joe Biden.

Trump is now the betting favorite to win for the first time since September 2, according to OddsShark.

BREAKING:Donald Trump is the betting favorite to win the 2020 US Presidential Election for the first time since September 2nd. #ElectionDayUpdated odds (per Bovada):Donald Trump -130Joe Biden EVEN — Odds Shark (@OddsShark) November 4, 2020

Smarkets is giving Trump and Biden both a 50-50 chance of winning, a dramatic change from previous charts showing Biden way ahead.

#ElectionNight UPDATEWe are at 50-50 on our presidential market! The odds are moving all the time, follow it live here: https://t.co/IIaHmpfqfbpic.twitter.com/QKpUKngtvQ — Smarkets (@smarkets) November 4, 2020

Trump began Tuesday night as the underdog, but his odds have continued to improve after early calls that Florida would break his way, though that result has not been officially announced by all mainstream media outlets.

here is where we are right now pic.twitter.com/K1gFd01e3p — Matt Goodwin (@GoodwinMJ) November 4, 2020

