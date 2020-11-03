 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUSA News

Trump Train, Amish-style? Horses & buggies fly Trump flags after president praises ‘Pennsylvania Dutch’ (VIDEOS)

3 Nov, 2020 21:03
Get short URL
Trump Train, Amish-style? Horses & buggies fly Trump flags after president praises ‘Pennsylvania Dutch’ (VIDEOS)
© YouTube / K G
A video showing a parade of horse-drawn buggies flying Trump 2020 and American flags has taken social media by storm – though some have cried ‘fake news’, questioning why the Amish would back a reality TV star as president.

The clip, which showed several horses trotting along with Amish-style buggies in tow, flags flapping in the breeze somewhere in Pennsylvania, was initially posted to Twitter on Monday night. A sizable Amish contingent reportedly showed up for at least one of the president’s rallies in the state.

While the Amish are not known for holding strong political allegiances, ninety percent of registered Amish voters are Republicans, and Trump has made a point of reaching out to them. He met with one group at the White House in January and praised the craftsmanship of “the Pennsylvania Dutch” during a rally in Lititz, Pennsylvania last week as several Amish-looking young men stood behind him.

They can throw up a barn in about two days,” the president marveled after observing that the hardworking Amish don’t want to elect “a guy who sleeps all day in a basement” – a pointed dig at his Democratic rival Joe Biden, who made a bare minimum of public appearances over the last eight months. 

Many on social media interpreted the buggy-train as a sign that Trump had a serious “silent majority” waiting in the wings to deliver victory, with many spreading the rumor that the Amish had “registered their WOMEN to vote for the first time.” A pro-Trump PAC called Amish PAC has been working since mid-2019 to build support for Trump’s reelection in southeastern Pennsylvania.

Others figured if the Amish couldn’t deliver victory themselves, they could at least enforce it.

However, not everyone was sold on the “Amish go for Trump” narrative. Several questioned what the modernity-loving billionaire candidate would have to offer to believers in a simpler style of life… 

…while others pointed out that the Amish vote was little more than a rounding error next to the entire population of Pennsylvania.

Trump supporters have found allies in unlikely quarters, as some tweeters reminded nervous voters on election day. An order of nuns, certain rappers, and some groups of Orthodox Jews have defied expectations to make their support for the president public. 

Also on rt.com Kirsty Alley’s treatment is yet another reminder that ‘liberals’ can’t cope when women and black voters don’t agree with them

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies