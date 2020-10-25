 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUSA News

Photo of smiling Melania Trump reignites ‘BODY DOUBLE’ conspiracy theory, setting Twitter ablaze

25 Oct, 2020 07:26
Get short URL
Photo of smiling Melania Trump reignites ‘BODY DOUBLE’ conspiracy theory, setting Twitter ablaze
©Chris Kleponis / Pool via CNP
A photo of US First Lady Melania Trump looking relaxed and smiling on board Marine One has added fuel to a wild conspiracy theory. Adherents say President Donald Trump must be campaigning alongside his wife’s body double.

The theory that the White House uses an impersonator in place of the real Melania Trump has been around since at least 2017. A picture of the US presidential couple taken on Sunday poured some gasoline on the conspiratorial fire.

With public opinion ‘settled’ that the real First Lady would never ever smile, the discussion focused on who could be in her place.

Some said the grin definitely belonged to beloved (and sadly dead) male star of the romcom Bewitched, Dick Sargent. Others suggested it must be the actor most famous for adopting fake personae for comical effect, Sacha Baron Cohen.

And a few people seemed to take the ‘fake Melania’ thing all too seriously, seeing it as an opportunity for political commentary. Well, it is less than 10 days until the election, so no surprise there.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies