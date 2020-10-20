 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUSA News

‘LGB… QIA… Plus’? Tiffany Trump slammed for ‘disaster’ appearance at ‘Trump Pride’ event

20 Oct, 2020 12:58
Get short URL
‘LGB… QIA… Plus’? Tiffany Trump slammed for ‘disaster’ appearance at ‘Trump Pride’ event
(L) Tiffany Trump, August 25, 2020. © REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst; (R) Donald Trump holds an LGBT rainbow flag during a campaign rally at the Bank of Colorado Arena October 30, 2016 in Greeley, Colorado. © Getty Images/Chip Somodevilla
First daughter Tiffany Trump has received rare social media attention, but for all the wrong reasons, after bungling a speech at a pro-LGBT ‘Trump Pride’ campaign event in Florida.

Donald Trump’s daughter addressed what appeared to be a small scattering of supporters in an echoey hall in Tampa, Florida on Saturday, where she was to address LGBT Trump supporters.

The viral-video making moment came when Tiffany attempted to use the ‘LGBTQIA’ acronym, but stopped abruptly midway and botched it by leaving out the ‘T’.

“I know what my father believes in. Prior to politics he supported gays, lesbians, the L-G-B... Q-I-A... PLUS community, okay?” she said emphatically.

The younger Trump’s later attempts to convey her father’s support of the LGBT community fortunately were more successful, as she reiterated the message more coherently several times throughout her 10-minute speech.

Nonetheless, many on social media had a field day mocking the prodigal daughter for bumbling through the short speech and gesticulating an unusual amount during it. One user jokingly compared her to a “fan-powered dancing stick figure at a car wash grand opening.”

Other users were genuinely disappointed that she forgot the ‘T’ (the initial signifying trans people) in her iteration of the LGBTQ+ acronym, while others suggested she left it out on purpose.

The LGBT community is traditionally a Democratic Party voting bloc in the US, but Republican Trump has made some plays at winning gay voters. Back in September, his son Eric Trump attempted to convey the Trump campaign’s support for LGBT people on Fox News, which resulted in an embarrassing fail not unsimilar to Tiffany’s.

Also on rt.com Wait, what? Eric Trump says he is ‘part of the LGBT community,’ sowing confusion online

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies