‘LGB… QIA… Plus’? Tiffany Trump slammed for ‘disaster’ appearance at ‘Trump Pride’ event

First daughter Tiffany Trump has received rare social media attention, but for all the wrong reasons, after bungling a speech at a pro-LGBT ‘Trump Pride’ campaign event in Florida.

Donald Trump’s daughter addressed what appeared to be a small scattering of supporters in an echoey hall in Tampa, Florida on Saturday, where she was to address LGBT Trump supporters.

The viral-video making moment came when Tiffany attempted to use the ‘LGBTQIA’ acronym, but stopped abruptly midway and botched it by leaving out the ‘T’.

“I know what my father believes in. Prior to politics he supported gays, lesbians, the L-G-B... Q-I-A... PLUS community, okay?” she said emphatically.

The younger Trump’s later attempts to convey her father’s support of the LGBT community fortunately were more successful, as she reiterated the message more coherently several times throughout her 10-minute speech.

Nonetheless, many on social media had a field day mocking the prodigal daughter for bumbling through the short speech and gesticulating an unusual amount during it. One user jokingly compared her to a “fan-powered dancing stick figure at a car wash grand opening.”

Tiffany Trump has the spastic mannerisms of one of those fan-powered dancing stick figures at a car wash grand opening. — Lars McMurtry (@larsmcmurtry) October 20, 2020

Tiffany Trump at Trump Pride pic.twitter.com/j0K8LPAaTf — • • • (@LyNotLee) October 20, 2020

Serious question:How many of the folks at that Tiffany Trump "PRIDE" disaster were paid to be there? — inwoodguy (@Ambrodesigns) October 20, 2020

Other users were genuinely disappointed that she forgot the ‘T’ (the initial signifying trans people) in her iteration of the LGBTQ+ acronym, while others suggested she left it out on purpose.

Tiffany Trump has a PRIDE rally and omits the T from LGBTQ. Wut? pic.twitter.com/VAO6eOWJL7 — Plain Bagel (@PlainBagel5) October 20, 2020

so messy, also did she intentionally exclude transpeople? — Rep. Anna V. Eskamani 🔨 (@AnnaForFlorida) October 20, 2020

The LGBT community is traditionally a Democratic Party voting bloc in the US, but Republican Trump has made some plays at winning gay voters. Back in September, his son Eric Trump attempted to convey the Trump campaign’s support for LGBT people on Fox News, which resulted in an embarrassing fail not unsimilar to Tiffany’s.

