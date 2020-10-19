 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Suspect reportedly barricades himself in at Paramount Studios, shots fired amid massive police response (VIDEOS)

19 Oct, 2020 08:11
Screenshot: © Twitter / @williamg1
Reports indicate that the suspect in a sexual assault case has barricaded himself in a building at the Paramount Studios lot in Hollywood. Armed police have surrounded the venue and asked the public to avoid the area.

The siege began after police attempted to arrest the suspect in Los Angeles at approximately 10pm local time, according to Fullerton Police Corporal Billy Phu. Eyewitness footage from the scene captures the extent of the major armed police response.

The LAPD was called in for assistance a short time later amid reports that the suspect was armed with a knife and that shots were fired at the studio lot.

The LAPD described “heavy police activity” in the area of the 5500 block of Melrose Avenue, urging the public to stay away while the operation continues.

A Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) ambulance was filmed leaving the studio, but the lack of police escort caused many to speculate that the suspect was not inside or had already been killed.

Responding fire trucks were also filmed leaving the scene, but there has been no official confirmation by police of an end to the siege.

At approximately 12:30am local time on Monday, a suspect was arrested and taken into custody, according to local media reports citing police.

