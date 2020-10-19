Suspect reportedly barricades himself in at Paramount Studios, shots fired amid massive police response (VIDEOS)

Reports indicate that the suspect in a sexual assault case has barricaded himself in a building at the Paramount Studios lot in Hollywood. Armed police have surrounded the venue and asked the public to avoid the area.

The siege began after police attempted to arrest the suspect in Los Angeles at approximately 10pm local time, according to Fullerton Police Corporal Billy Phu. Eyewitness footage from the scene captures the extent of the major armed police response.

Yooooo LA goin crazy man at paramount studios with a knife like 100 cops #paramountstudiospic.twitter.com/rA4pZxskDH — VO$$ DRIPPIN (@vossdrippin) October 19, 2020

The LAPD was called in for assistance a short time later amid reports that the suspect was armed with a knife and that shots were fired at the studio lot.

Supposedly someone was shot at Paramount studios. Bunch of differing stories out here. Hard to believe a non-employee could get in there. pic.twitter.com/7MjnvAXHqX — Film The Police (@williamg1) October 19, 2020

The LAPD described “heavy police activity” in the area of the 5500 block of Melrose Avenue, urging the public to stay away while the operation continues.

A Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) ambulance was filmed leaving the studio, but the lack of police escort caused many to speculate that the suspect was not inside or had already been killed.

An LAFD ambulance is seen leaving the scene lights & sirens with what appears to be a patient onboard. Speculation is that it is the suspect; however there is no police escort. #LosAngeles#paramountstudiospic.twitter.com/xMvO2ikj1i — Shane B. Murphy (@shanermurph) October 19, 2020

Responding fire trucks were also filmed leaving the scene, but there has been no official confirmation by police of an end to the siege.

At approximately 12:30am local time on Monday, a suspect was arrested and taken into custody, according to local media reports citing police.

