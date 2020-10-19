Man threatens to jump from Trump Tower Chicago unless he is ‘allowed to speak with President Trump’ – reports
Multiple videos and photos shared on social media showed the man scaling the 98-story Trump Tower in Chicago on Sunday night
Situation at the Chicago Trump tower. Man dangling on rope off balcony. Unknown intentions. Police/Fire rescue on scene..@WGNTV@ChicagoBreaking@nbcchicago@chicagotribunepic.twitter.com/6HAJmMF6a8— Evelio Cuba (@ecuba101) October 18, 2020
#ChicagoThe man dangling from Trump Tower is reported to be an Asian-American male in his early-20s.He is threatening to cut the rope if he does not get to speak with Donald Trump. SWAT Negotiators are on scene now. Large perimeter with several emergency crews standing by. https://t.co/ptaDt6bktQ— Shane B. Murphy (@shanermurph) October 19, 2020
#ChicagoLIVESTREAM from across the street of Trump Tower in Chicago, where police SWAT Negotiators continue to speak with the young man dangling from a rope. He’s threatened to jump if he does not speak with President Trump.Credit: Bret Miller (Youtube)https://t.co/ylW7LnFbAshttps://t.co/kFBcDtjjPspic.twitter.com/YlZTq0GUr1— Shane B. Murphy (@shanermurph) October 19, 2020
Watch what happened at 8:30 in @JackPosobiec's broadcast: Man threatening to jump from Trump Tower Chicagohttps://t.co/Ry5y0UJmXi— paulajeantx (@paulajeantx) October 19, 2020