Biden campaign CANCELS Kamala Harris’ travel after two people on her flight test POSITIVE for Covid-19

15 Oct, 2020 14:49
File photo © REUTERS/Carlos Barria
The campaign team for US presidential candidate Joe Biden is halting any travel for his Democrat running mate Kamala Harris, after two people who were recently on a flight with her tested positive for Covid-19.

Biden’s campaign said on Thursday that the two people were Harris’ communications director Liz Allen and a non-staff flight crew member.

The team’s statement also stressed that both individuals tested positive after returning from personal time off, and have not had contact with either Harris or Biden since being diagnosed with the novel coronavirus.

However, prior to their break, both individuals were on a flight with the vice-presidential hopeful on October 8. 

The campaign statement adds that since all three wore N95 respirators and weren’t within six feet of each other for more than 15 minutes, Harris technically didn’t come into ‘close contact’ with them, as per the US Centers for Disease Control guidelines.

The California senator is set to return to the campaign trail on Monday.

