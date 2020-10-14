‘Don’t give him a platform!’: Liberals call to ‘boycott NBC’ after network announces Trump town hall clashing with Biden event

Anti-Trumpers jumped to call for a boycott of NBC after the network said it would host a town hall with the president at the same time as Joe Biden’s event on ABC, following the cancelation of the second presidential debate.

The network, which has been vociferously opposed to Donald Trump, announced on Wednesday that the president will take part in an NBC News town hall event in Miami on Thursday.

NBC News will host a town hall with Republican presidential nominee President Donald Trump tomorrow, Thursday, Oct. 15 at 8 p.m. ET in Miami.READ MORE ⬇️https://t.co/Szx7V0p6hs — NBC News PR (@NBCNewsPR) October 14, 2020

This news ruffled quite a few feathers online, particularly given the fact it will happen at exactly the same time as the Democratic challenger’s own separate town hall, which will air on ABC, inevitably setting up a ratings war.

Trump’s critics derided the network for “rewarding” him with a “platform” after he had earlier decided to skip a virtual debate with Biden.

NBC’s mostly liberal viewership were outraged that the network could put the president’s town hall in direct competition with Biden’s – and were quick to air their dissent.

“It looks like I will be getting my election news from CNN from now on,” tweeted a user going by the Twitter handle ‘Liz is for Hillary’.

The network’s fans-turned-critics launched the hashtag #BoycottNBC, calling on viewers to switch channel.

R.I.P.NBCThe National Broadcasting Company died suddenly in 2020 after committing commercial suicide rewarding Donald Trump for canceling on a scheduled Presidential debate. At its peak NBC was known for stars like Johnny Carson & Tom Brokaw. There were no mourners#BoycottNBCpic.twitter.com/vheaQ4PHZ8 — Tomi T Ahonen Boycott NBC (@tomiahonen) October 14, 2020

So NBC is rewarding trump's lack of sense by giving him a town hall at the SAME TIME as Joe Biden's town hall on ABC.Guess I won't be watching NBC any more, because that is some STUPID scheduling. #BoycottNBChttps://t.co/4bk357sr3B — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) October 14, 2020

I will be watching Joe Biden's town hall on @ABC. It looks like I will be getting my election news from CNN from now on.#BoycottMSNBC#BoycottNBChttps://t.co/q7rxb8hSz0 — Liz has a plan to vote (@Liz_is4Hillary) October 14, 2020

Outrageous that you’re giving him this platform after he cowardly backed out of the debate. #BoycottNBC — janefriesen (@janefriesen) October 14, 2020

Others dug through NBC’s backlog, trying to highlight the network’s history of supposed malpractice in providing the president with media coverage. Unsurprisingly, Trump’s notorious 2015 hosting of ‘Saturday Night Live’ featured a lot.

From the network that brought you this gem comes a dueling town hall #BoycottNBCpic.twitter.com/1wckU2PX8R — Mitch Fallon (@mitchdfallon) October 14, 2020

US conservatives, however, seemingly “couldn’t wait” to watch a solo Trump event without Biden plugged into it.

Oh I cannot wait to see what the President will expand on the accomplishments he already has done for America. Without interruption from a man who has zero and only platform is degrade the President..Thanks NBC! — katherine large (@katherinelarge2) October 14, 2020

The second presidential debate was canceled after Trump refused to participate virtually and Biden refused to push back dates for an in-person event. The doomed virtual-format change was decided on by the Commission on Presidential Debates after the commander-in-chief tested positive for Covid-19 earlier this month.

