White House Chief of Staff Meadows bashed for refusing to speak to press with a mask on in hectic exchange

Amid multiple confirmed cases of Covid-19 inside the White House, Chief of Staff Mark Meadows was blasted online for taking off his face mask and then refusing to speak to reporters in an overall frantic encounter.

Mark Meadows was approached by Capitol reporters on Monday, just outside Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s Supreme Court confirmation hearing.

In a somewhat hectic exchange with the press Meadows decided to “pull away” the stationary microphone to supposedly get “more than ten feet away” from the reporters and be able to more safely speak to them without a face mask.

A disapproving “Oh” could be heard coming from one of the journalists. This prompted the chief of staff to quickly don his mask back on and walk away into the corridor. “I’m not going to talk through a mask,” Meadows can be heard saying, notably through a mask.

Video of Capitol Hill reporters insisting WH Chief of Staff Mark Meadows wear a mask while talking with them and Meadows deciding he won’t talk to reporters if he has to wear a mask. pic.twitter.com/kDX10BLDnk — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) October 12, 2020

The somewhat awkward exchange between the politician and the reporters went viral online, as commenters were accusing Meadows of not understanding the “science” behind the mask’s alleged importance. “White House reveals they still have not educated staff on the science of Covid-19,” quipped actor Patrick Heusinger.

Mark Meadows doesn't understand science nor does he get how ventilation systems work. https://t.co/eJyuvLLYho — Maria Cuomo Cole (@MariaCuomoCole) October 12, 2020

White House reveals they still have not educated staff on the science of Covid-19 as Mark Meadows says “I’m more than 10 ft away.” https://t.co/jFVtyyoaIf — Patrick Heusinger (@heusinger) October 12, 2020

Meadows has the mask on and puts it back on as he walks off, but won't wear it when talking to reporters -- even though the most important time to wear the mask is when he's standing still talking to people! Lunacy. https://t.co/JrQjVF3YVr — James Surowiecki (@JamesSurowiecki) October 12, 2020

The anti-mask camp, on the other hand, viewed Meadows’ refusal as him “destroying the whining press.”

LOL! White House COS Mark Meadows destroys the whining press when they cry about him removing his mask to talk haha! pic.twitter.com/2hnTDvYC51 — Matt Couch (@RealMattCouch) October 12, 2020

The White House did experience its own epidemic at the beginning of October when multiple officials tested positive for the virus, most notably President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania.

