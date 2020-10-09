Ex-acting DNI chief Grenell locked out of Twitter after posting mail-in ballots sent to friend’s DEAD parents

Former Acting US Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell has been shut out of his Twitter account for alleging voter fraud. He tweeted out ballots sent to a California friend’s parents, who’d been dead for 10 years.

Grenell’s tweet was removed and his account locked after he posted images of a pair of ballots sent to John and Gertrude Thompson, parents of his friend Tom Thompson, on Thursday. John and Gertrude had been dead for over a decade, which sparked suspicions of foul play – but the social network seemingly judged that Grenell’s post was the greater evil.

The former US official told Breitbart that Thompson had given him both the ballot photos and permission to post them, and that he wrote to Twitter to contest the lockout. According to Grenell, the platform told him he could delete and re-post the photo as long as he blacked out the address on the ballots.

“I’m not doing that because I have permission, and they have no right to ask me to do that,” Grenell said. “If Twitter is going to employ someone who is going to be so concerned about community action, and me posting a photo that they’re concerned about – their community action focus should be at the Los Angeles County register of voters, who are sending dead people ballots, [people] who have been dead for ten years.”

Thompson himself tweeted to back up Grenell’s explanation, posting the same photos of ballots bearing his dead parents’ names and confirming he’d sent them to Grenell to post – and to investigate.

I am the son of John and Gertrude Thompson. Both passed away over ten years ago and got ballots for the upcoming election. I gave Richard Grenell permission to post these pictures and ask for an investigation as to why they were mailed ballots for the 2020 election. pic.twitter.com/HcsIzvPk7k — Tom Thompson (@tthompson90277) October 8, 2020

Social media platforms have cracked down hard on discussion of voter fraud, censoring even President Donald Trump, whose warnings about mail-in ballots have been ubiquitous for months. Facebook last month banned all political ads deeming voting fraud “widespread,” disparaging “any one method of voting” as “inherently fraudulent or corrupt,” and outlawed questioning election results. The move came after the platform was accused by Democrat Joe Biden of propagating “false information” and facilitating voter suppression efforts.

However, despite the Democratic Party’s protestations, similar incidents are flooding those news outlets that are willing to admit the mail-in system isn’t perfect. Nearly 100,000 New Yorkers in Brooklyn and Queens were sent incorrectly-printed ballots in a mixup earlier this month, necessitating a second round of mailings. Absentee ballots marked for Trump have been found in the trash in Luzerne County, Pennsylvania – a ‘mistake’ blamed on a temp worker hired to manage the uptick in mail-in voting. And in possibly the weirdest case, a pet cat who’d been dead 12 years received a mail-in ballot application in Atlanta.

The fraud isn’t just at the national level, either – a candidate for mayor in Carrollton, Texas was charged with 109 felonies related to voter fraud, while a New Hampshire man was discovered to have been repeat-voting as a woman – and even got his female alter-ego a coveted spot as a poll-watcher for the state Democratic Party.

In another recent scandal, voting equipment in Philadelphia was filmed being stored in an unsecured warehouse – which remained open to all comers even after someone stole several flash drives from the premises.

Grenell’s predecessor Dan Coats has called for a commission of “elder statesmen” to oversee the electoral process, essentially nominating himself to lead the body in an opinion piece for the New York Times last month. The US already has four federal bodies and 50 state authorities tasked with overseeing elections.

