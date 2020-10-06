Trump ‘FEELING GREAT’ after leaving hospital & 'looking forward' to presidential debate with Biden

US President Donald Trump is “FEELING GREAT” after leaving the hospital where he was treated for Covid-19, he announced on Twitter, adding he was looking forward to the next debate. Cue a torrent of social-media vitriol.

Predicting a “great” debate in Miami later this month, Trump reassured Americans he was also feeling “GREAT” on Tuesday morning. He was discharged from Walter Reed hospital the previous evening after spending several days inpatient being treated for Covid-19 with an experimental drug cocktail.

FEELING GREAT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 6, 2020

I am looking forward to the debate on the evening of Thursday, October 15th in Miami. It will be great! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 6, 2020

While many were relieved to see the president in good spirits and seemingly good health, his upbeat tweets were too much for some. “That’s what Herman Cain said too,” anti-Trump ‘reply guy’ Mrs. Krassenstein snarked, referring to the former Republican presidential candidate who died after becoming infected with the novel coronavirus in July. Like Trump, Cain was hospitalized and received oxygen while inpatient.

Many seemed determined to argue with even a simple two-word tweet from their nemesis.

Doctors say you are not out of the woodwork yet. I trust the doctors, not you. — David ex Trump voter for Biden Weissman (@davidmweissman) October 6, 2020

“FEELING GREAT!”Based on all the “fake supporters” and astroturfers following his post, Trump is probably not feeling great. — Patrick Nova (@PatrickNova6) October 6, 2020

Some suggested Trump should feel worse, pointing to the more than 200,000 Americans who have died with the virus. The president has been blamed for not doing enough to control the epidemic and has been accused of playing down its impact.

210000 others aren’t. Shut up man. — Rose Benson (@NotoriousRBF) October 6, 2020

what about everyone else around you — Mike (@ThePantau) October 6, 2020

Though others pointed to Trump’s fortunate and speedy ‘recovery’ despite multiple risk-multiplying conditions – old age and obesity – as proof the pandemic was not as dire a threat to world health as officials have warned.

This is all so awful, but 210,000 out of 7,490,000 is 2.8%. Meaning 97.2% of people who have had COVID have survived.Was Trump an idiot about a lot of this? ☑️ Was Cuomo a charlatan? ☑️ Would Biden have been better? 🤷🏻‍♂️But this “let fear of COVID consume you” isn’t realistic. pic.twitter.com/gyI6BOGIR8 — Steven F🇻🇦 (@SFlipp) October 6, 2020

That’s great, because fake news says we MUST do everything you do in terms of covid 😂 — Dean Browning (@DeanBrowningPA) October 6, 2020

White House physician Sean Conley confirmed Trump “met or exceeded all standard hospital discharge criteria” when he left the hospital Monday evening. He continues to receive treatment at the White House, including the steroid medication dexamethasone, the experimental antiviral drug remdesivir, and experimental antibody treatment as well as zinc, vitamin D, melatonin and aspirin.

While Trump has strived to reassure Americans he is in good health, his medical team revealed he received supplemental oxygen while hospitalized and suffered multiple “episodes” over the weekend before improving under the dexmethasone treatment. However, his physician confirmed on Tuesday that he was reporting “no symptoms” and maintained normal oxygen levels.

With multiple White House staffers also testing positive, Communications Director Alyssa Farah revealed on Tuesday that extra precautions would be taken to safeguard staff who had contact with the president.

After the first presidential debate was widely viewed as a trainwreck, the Trump campaign has nonetheless rejected proposed changes to the format, including a mute button being offered to the moderator. While many wondered if the president’s Covid-19 diagnosis would preclude future debates, his tweet appeared to put that rumor to rest.

