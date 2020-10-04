 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Bomb squad responds to ‘suspicious bag’ found amid rally outside Walter Reed hospital treating President Trump (PHOTOS, VIDEOS)

4 Oct, 2020 00:47
US President Donald Trump's supporters rally outside of Walter Reed hospital, where he is being treated for Covid-19 in Bethesda, Maryland, US, October 3, 2020 ©  Reuters / Jonathan Ernst
A bomb squad has been called in to investigate an unattended backpack found in the street during a pro-Trump rally outside the Walter Reed military hospital in Bethesda, Maryland, where US president is being treated for Covid-19.

Police cordoned off the area and shut down a section of Rockville Pike, diverting traffic and pushing Trump supporters away, after the suspicious bag was discovered in the area near the entrance to the medical facility on Saturday night.

The Montgomery County Bomb Squad responded to the incident, with a sniffer dog seen investigating the backpack in multiple videos shared by witnesses online.

After a thorough investigation, however, the bag was deemed not a threat and authorities gave an all clear for activists to return.

The backpack was returned to the owner, who claimed he left it at the crosswalk by accident, according to local reporters at the scene.

Hundreds of people have been rallying outside the Walter Reed Army Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, since Donald Trump was flown to the presidential suite inside the facility with “mild” symptoms of Covid-19.

In a video address to the American people on Saturday, Trump thanked supporters for their energy and medical personnel for their extraordinary work, saying he felt “much better” and was hoping to get back to public work in the nearest future.

Trump is making "substantial progress" since diagnosis and "remains fever free and off supplemental oxygen" as of Saturday night, according to the latest update from his physician Dr. Sean Conley.

