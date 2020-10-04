Bomb squad responds to ‘suspicious bag’ found amid rally outside Walter Reed hospital treating President Trump (PHOTOS, VIDEOS)

A bomb squad has been called in to investigate an unattended backpack found in the street during a pro-Trump rally outside the Walter Reed military hospital in Bethesda, Maryland, where US president is being treated for Covid-19.

Police cordoned off the area and shut down a section of Rockville Pike, diverting traffic and pushing Trump supporters away, after the suspicious bag was discovered in the area near the entrance to the medical facility on Saturday night.

A suspicious package was just left outside Walter Reed. Police moved the crowd away from the bag #Trump#WalterReed#Trump2020pic.twitter.com/Z57RouLqz3 — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) October 4, 2020

The Montgomery County Bomb Squad responded to the incident, with a sniffer dog seen investigating the backpack in multiple videos shared by witnesses online.

More supplies brought in as police investigate the backpack left unattended outside Walter Reed #Trump#WalterReed#WalterReedHospitalpic.twitter.com/tXmq7Vkjd5 — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) October 4, 2020

After a thorough investigation, however, the bag was deemed not a threat and authorities gave an all clear for activists to return.

After a nearly 2-hour shutdown, the man has finally been allowed to retrieve his backpack. No bomb or other threat here outside Walter Reed #Trump#WalterReed#WalterReedHospitalpic.twitter.com/3ae7sqj15H — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) October 4, 2020

The backpack was returned to the owner, who claimed he left it at the crosswalk by accident, according to local reporters at the scene.

UPDATE: Here is video of the suspicious bag left in front of Walter Reed.The Montgomery County Bomb Squad has been dispatched.A large group of Trump supporters were rallying outside the hospital gates at the time. Police have moved everyone back.Courtesy: @michaelquotes1pic.twitter.com/hGzbyvcuE4 — Kevin Lewis (@ABC7Kevin) October 4, 2020

Hundreds of people have been rallying outside the Walter Reed Army Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, since Donald Trump was flown to the presidential suite inside the facility with “mild” symptoms of Covid-19.

The #vigil for @realDonaldTrump outside of #WalterReed has been cleared for a suspicious backpack left in the intersection. pic.twitter.com/HquyxsPjNY — Samuel Corum (@corumphoto) October 3, 2020

In a video address to the American people on Saturday, Trump thanked supporters for their energy and medical personnel for their extraordinary work, saying he felt “much better” and was hoping to get back to public work in the nearest future.

NOW: Rockville Pike/entrance of Walter Reed shut down due to suspicious package. Trump supporters moved across the street. @fox5dcpic.twitter.com/0BTLbq7AJT — Lindsay Watts (@LindsayAWatts) October 4, 2020

Trump is making "substantial progress" since diagnosis and "remains fever free and off supplemental oxygen" as of Saturday night, according to the latest update from his physician Dr. Sean Conley.

Incredible to see the love and support for @realDonaldTrump outside Walter Reed. I was just speaking to my father and know he loves and appreciates all of you! pic.twitter.com/5U3ln011dn — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) October 3, 2020

