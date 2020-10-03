China's Xi wishes Trump speedy recovery from Covid-19

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Saturday sent a message to his US counterpart, wishing a speedy recovery from Covid-19 to Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump.

Xi and his wife, Peng Liyuan, extended sympathy to the American presidential couple, who tested positive for the disease earlier this week, and hoped they get better soon. Similar messages of support were addressed to Trump by many other world leaders since his diagnosis was made public on Friday.

Trump was taken by the Marine One helicopter to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in what the White House called a precautionary measure. The US president is said to have mild symptoms of Covid-19.

The Trump administration has long accused Beijing of failing to warn the world about the dangers of Covid-19 and covering up evidence about the disease. China denies the allegations, saying Washington simply tries to shift the blame for its own failures in tackling the coronavirus.

