Trump ‘fatigued but in good spirits’ after Covid diagnosis, treated with experimental antibody cocktail – doctor

US President Donald Trump is in good spirits but feeling tired after testing positive for Covid-19. He has been treated with the Regeneron polyclonal antibody cocktail and several supplements, the White House physician said.

The president was treated with a single eight gram dose of the experimental synthetic antibodies on Friday, according to a statement by US Navy Commander and his personal physician Sean P. Conley. This was accompanied by zinc, vitamin D, famotidine, melatonin and a daily aspirin.

First Lady Melania Trump has a “mild cough” and a headache, Conley added. The rest of the first family has tested negative for the virus.

The synthetic antibody treatment, dubbed REGN-COV2, was developed by Regeneron and Roche, with help from the National Institutes of Health (NIH), as a way to “treat or prevent Covid-19 in immune-compromised or elderly populations.”

Regeneron's cocktail is currently undergoing clinical trials but has not received approval from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for use as treatment against the coronavirus.

The White House announced late on Thursday that the Trumps tested positive for the coronavirus and would go into quarantine. Previously scheduled campaign events featuring the first family have been postponed, while others may be converted to virtual format, Trump 2020 manager Bill Stepien said on Friday.

While Trump is still involved in instructing the White House staff and running the country, Vice President Mike Pence – who tested negative for the virus – has taken over at least one scheduled event on Friday, a conference call with governors on Covid-19 aid to vulnerable seniors.

