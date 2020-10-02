Actor Rick Moranis knocked to ground in unprovoked New York assault – reports (VIDEO)

Canadian actor and comedian Rick Moranis was physically assaulted in a seemingly unprovoked attack while walking near his apartment building in Manhattan, the New York Post reported.

The ‘Spaceballs’ star was hit violently in the head, while walking in Central Park West in downtown Manhattan on Thursday morning.

CCTV footage of the incident shows the 67-year-old being abruptly hit by a man he was passing by, apparently without any provocation. The assailant struck the victim in the head “with a closed fist, knocking him to the ground,” according to the NYPD.

🚨WANTED🚨for ASSAULT October 1, 2020 at 7:24 AM, on Central Park West in the vicinity of West 70 St Manhattan. @NYPD20PCT.Reward up to $2500👀Seen him? Know who he is?📞Call 1-800-577-TIPS or📲DM us!☎️Calls are CONFIDENTIAL! @YourCityYourCall @NYPDDetectives @nypdchiefofpatrol pic.twitter.com/s06yNPBUBk — NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) October 2, 2020

The attacker has not yet been identified, and police are still gathering information.

Moranis reportedly suffered pain in his head, back and right hip following the assault, and went to a local hospital, before reporting the incident to police. Representatives for Moranis have not yet made any statement.

The semi-retired actor and comedian enjoys somewhat universal acclaim and social media was flooded with messages of support. Younger thespians, like ‘Avengers’ and ‘Captain America’ star Chris Evans also offered their thoughts. “You don’t touch Rick Moranis,” Evans wrote on Twitter.

My blood is boiling. Find this man. You don’t touch Rick Moranis. https://t.co/VXBbTjdDwa — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) October 2, 2020

RICK MORANIS DID NOT SHRINK THE KIDS, BLOW UP THE KID, SHRINK HIMSELF, TURN INTO A DOG, COACH THE LITTLE GIANTS, OR WEAR THAT BIG ASS HELMET TO BE DISRESPECTED LIKE THIS. pic.twitter.com/J5JPhQs887 — James III, the black friend™️ (@James3rdComedy) October 2, 2020

Twitter right now trying to find the man who attacked Rick Moranis pic.twitter.com/5lO2hLLDLr — Niklander Blank (@niklander2) October 2, 2020

Moranis rose to fame for his comedic roles in the 80s and 90s. However, in 1997 he walked away from the film industry to raise his two children as a single father, after his wife, Ann Belsky, died of cancer in 1991.

Also on rt.com Knife-armed suspect BEATS TASER stun and CHARGES officer in blood-chilling body cam footage from Chicago (VIDEO)

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!