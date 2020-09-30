Biden distances himself from ‘far-left’ voters, rejects ‘crucial’ Green New Deal & defund the police movement

Accused by Donald Trump multiple times of being controlled by a “socialist” party and the “far-left,” Joe Biden tried moving to the middle by rejecting the Green New Deal and the defund the police movement.

Biden confused many with his comments on not supporting the Green New Deal as he has spoken positively of the environmentalist plan put forward by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez (D-New York) in the past.

Debating the topic of the environment, Trump defended rolling back EPA regulations put in place by the Obama administration and claimed Biden would hurt the economy with initiatives like the Green New Deal (which is estimated to cost trillions).

“The Green New Deal is not my plan,” Biden declared, saying he supports his own plan. Moments later, however, the former vice president said “the Green New Deal will pay for itself as we move forward.”

“Do you support the Green New Deal?” moderator Chris Wallace asked.

“No, I do not support the Green New Deal,” Biden clarified, likely previously referring to his “Biden plan,” but misspeaking.

Does Joe Biden know what he's talking about?Joe Biden: "The Green New Deal will pay for itself as we move forward..."*seconds later*Chris Wallace: "Do you support the Green New Deal?"Joe Biden: "No, I don't support the Green New Deal." pic.twitter.com/ampOmwPGTo — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 30, 2020

Biden said he doesn’t support the Green New Deal. That’s actually a huge development. Or did he misspeak? #Debates2020https://t.co/NXqzJYj2XM — Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) September 30, 2020

Biden: I don’t support the Green New Deal, the Green New Deal will pay for itself, I don’t support the Green New Deal. — Ramesh Ponnuru (@RameshPonnuru) September 30, 2020

What has also led to confusion is the fact that Biden has been supportive of the Green New Deal in the past, even calling it a “crucial framework” when releasing his own environmental plan. His running mate, Kamala Harris, was also a co-sponsor on the Green New Deal.

Joe Biden said tonight he does not support the Green New Deal, appearing to directly contradict his campaign website. Kamala Harris also supports the Green New Deal. pic.twitter.com/ns0nRnOfAI — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) September 30, 2020

Wallace: Do you support the Green New Deal? Biden: No, I don’t. Ocasio-Cortez leads the Biden task force. Also: https://t.co/y6LL4OuaXE — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) September 30, 2020

Ocasio-Cortez jumped into the debate and re-solidified her support for Biden by claiming her “differences” with Biden are why she joined his “Climate Unity Task Force.”

This isn’t news, Kellyanne.Our differences are exactly why I joined Biden’s Climate Unity Task Force - so we could set aside our differences & figure out an aggressive climate plan to address the planetary crisis at our feet.Trump doesn’t even believe climate change is real. https://t.co/Bj8SMD9Syf — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) September 30, 2020

Biden also rejected the defund the police movement, which has become a popular rallying cry with many Democrats, including Ocasio-Cortez.

Told by Trump he does not have the support of law enforcement and would defund police departments, Biden bit back by accusing Trump of being the one looking to defund police.

“I’m totally opposed to defunding the police officers,” Biden shot back. “They need more assistance.”

“Local police. The only one defunding, in his budget calls for a $400 million cut in local law enforcement assistance,” he added.

Biden has, however, expressed support for diverting funds for law enforcement agencies to other areas.

REMINDER: During a “Now This” interview, Joe Biden said he wants to defund the police. Here’s the exchange⬇️ Ady Barkan: “Can we agree that we can redirect some of the funding [from the police]?” Joe Biden: “Yes, absolutely”pic.twitter.com/m9iLxssYih — GOP (@GOP) July 19, 2020

Some accused Biden of not supporting the Black Lives Matter movement based on his blasting Trump for being the one “defunding” police.

I hate Biden's framing that the only one who supports defunding the police is Trump, and that actually Biden supports increasing their budget. Like spitting in the eye of the Black Lives Matter movement. — Eli Massey (@EliJMassey) September 30, 2020

Trump: Joe, will u defund the police 😎🤔Biden: No I will not in fact I will give them more moneyMe and the rest of black America: pic.twitter.com/iFhKQBOqC2 — Aston Martin Red Bull Racing Fan Account (@FlyoutChase) September 30, 2020

Biden was also criticized by BLM supporters for not expressing explicit support for the movement.

WHY DID BIDEN COMPLETELY AVOID THE BLM QUESTION? "do you support the black lives matter movement?" "well i uh-" — mel⁷🦕 (@vantaepedia) September 30, 2020

Is Chris gonna ask Biden whether he’s gonna answer the Black Lives Matter question? ... evidently not. — Andy McCarthy (@AndrewCMcCarthy) September 30, 2020

Joe Biden could not say he supported Black Lives Matter. And... that's sad. #Debates2020 — PattiLaBelle’sGoldMirror (@KirkWrites79) September 30, 2020

That was Biden declining to say "yes, I support black lives matter" — David Grossman (@davidgross_man) September 30, 2020

