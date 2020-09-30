 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Biden distances himself from ‘far-left’ voters, rejects ‘crucial’ Green New Deal & defund the police movement

30 Sep, 2020 04:12
FILE PHOTOS. ©  Reuters / Brendan McDermid;  Reuters / Brian Snyder;  Reuters / Erin Scott
Accused by Donald Trump multiple times of being controlled by a “socialist” party and the “far-left,” Joe Biden tried moving to the middle by rejecting the Green New Deal and the defund the police movement.

Biden confused many with his comments on not supporting the Green New Deal as he has spoken positively of the environmentalist plan put forward by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez (D-New York) in the past.

Debating the topic of the environment, Trump defended rolling back EPA regulations put in place by the Obama administration and claimed Biden would hurt the economy with initiatives like the Green New Deal (which is estimated to cost trillions).

“The Green New Deal is not my plan,” Biden declared, saying he supports his own plan. Moments later, however, the former vice president said “the Green New Deal will pay for itself as we move forward.”

“Do you support the Green New Deal?” moderator Chris Wallace asked.

“No, I do not support the Green New Deal,” Biden clarified, likely previously referring to his “Biden plan,” but misspeaking.

What has also led to confusion is the fact that Biden has been supportive of the Green New Deal in the past, even calling it a “crucial framework” when releasing his own environmental plan. His running mate, Kamala Harris, was also a co-sponsor on the Green New Deal.

Ocasio-Cortez jumped into the debate and re-solidified her support for Biden by claiming her “differences” with Biden are why she joined his “Climate Unity Task Force.”

Biden also rejected the defund the police movement, which has become a popular rallying cry with many Democrats, including Ocasio-Cortez.

Told by Trump he does not have the support of law enforcement and would defund police departments, Biden bit back by accusing Trump of being the one looking to defund police.

“I’m totally opposed to defunding the police officers,” Biden shot back. “They need more assistance.”

“Local police. The only one defunding, in his budget calls for a $400 million cut in local law enforcement assistance,” he added.

Biden has, however, expressed support for diverting funds for law enforcement agencies to other areas.

Some accused Biden of not supporting the Black Lives Matter movement based on his blasting Trump for being the one “defunding” police.

Biden was also criticized by BLM supporters for not expressing explicit support for the movement.

