Anti-Trumpers dismiss ex-campaign manager's mental health issues, say he doesn't deserve compassion after reported suicide bid

Some of Donald Trump's detractors took to Twitter to JEER after his former campaign manager Brad Parscale was reportedly hospitalized following a mental breakdown and suicide attempt.

Parscale's wife Candice called police as her husband was allegedly threatening to harm himself, while having multiple firearms inside the house. Fort Lauderdale police officers responded to Parscale's residence “in reference to an armed male attempting suicide.” He offered no resistance to law enforcement, and was then admitted to hospital.

The man's apparent mental health issues did not stop some of the more vehement anti-Trumpers from attacking Parscale.

Many of the attackers simply used the F-word to say that Parscale, being a Trump supporter, doesn't deserve compassion. Moreover, when confronted about seemingly downplaying a person's mental issues, they doubled down on their dismissal of the supposedly newfound “mental health crusaders.”

Since everyone is apparently now a mental health crusader, it is worth pointing out that Brad Parscale made millions of $$ working for a guy who wants to and is actively trying to classify mental health issues as a pre-existing condition that can get you declined for health care. — Bob Lynch (@Bob4Florida) September 28, 2020

as a mentally ill person I give you full permission to make fun of Brad Parscale. It's fine — Rob (@robrousseau) September 28, 2020

trump's track record of only the best people remains in tact. https://t.co/uKGbXkRzKH — Masked Masked Scheduler (@maskedscheduler) September 28, 2020

Some commenters speculated that Parscale's breakdown was caused by recent New York Times allegations of decades-long tax avoidance by Donald Trump, which, if found to be true, could conceivably hurt his campaign.

It would make sense that the Parscale "suicide" threat the the reveal of Trump's taxes are connected. https://t.co/P1rgyyucG0 — Cheri Jacobus (@CheriJacobus) September 28, 2020

There were, however, those who explicitly condemned the hostility against Parscale, specifically when it came to his seemingly ongoing crisis. “I mostly wish misery on him, just not in the midst of his mental health breakdown,” one commenter wrote.

Trump's recently-fired campaign manager has barricaded himself inside his house with his many guns. he is threatening to harm himself. i'm not going to joke about suicide here. i would prefer people do not in the comments. https://t.co/mb9yOsWDTM — Robert Evans (The Only Robert Evans) (@IwriteOK) September 28, 2020

that Brad Parscale dude's a complete prick and I mostly wish misery on him, just not in the midst of his mental health breakdown. — One of Many Beths (@BethLynch2020) September 28, 2020

Republican-aligned personalities have unanimously sent their best wishes Parscale and his family. The Trump campaign issued a statement, saying they were ready to “support” them “in any way possible.”

In July, Parscale was replaced as Trump's campaign manager by Bill Stepien. Then the president said that Parscale would be put in charge of digital and data strategies, while retaining a position as senior adviser.

