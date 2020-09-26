 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘Unhinged’: Biden compares Trump to Fidel Castro & Nazi Joseph Goebbels, vows to debate him because he’s ‘not very smart’

26 Sep, 2020 20:05
©  REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Joe Biden was slammed as “unhinged” by critics following an interview in which he compared US President Donald Trump to both Fidel Castro and infamous Nazi propagandist Joseph Goebbels in the space of less than a minute.

Asked by MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle about voters believing Trump’s frequent accusations that Biden will push a socialist agenda as president, the former vice-president said he wasn’t sure if there was anyone voting for Trump who hadn’t already made up their mind. 

“But who knows. He’s sort of like Goebbels. You say the lie long enough, keep repeating it, repeating it, repeating it, it becomes common knowledge,” he said, arguing that Trump was using the “socialist” attacks to “scare and distract” voters. He also accused him of “embracing dictators around the world” and then compared him to the late Fidel Castro.

“He’s more Castro than Churchill,” Biden declared.

Comparing a democratically elected president to one of Adolf Hitler’s closest allies (and propaganda minister) in the Third Reich, and the socialist Cuban leader who served for decades, didn’t go down well with Trump supporters on social media, many of them accusing Biden of being “unhinged.”

“Goebbels helped carry out the systematic murder of more than six million Jewish people. This is a disgusting thing for a politician to say,” Daily Caller writer David Hookstead tweeted.

In the same Saturday interview, Biden claimed he would debate the president on Tuesday, despite critics predicting otherwise and even people in his own party, including Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-California), saying he shouldn’t. Biden insisted he would take part in the debates because Trump is “not very smart” and a “liar.”

