 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUSA News

Seattle lawmakers successfully override mayor’s veto on $3 million police budget cut & 100 officer layoffs

23 Sep, 2020 04:21
Get short URL
Seattle lawmakers successfully override mayor’s veto on $3 million police budget cut & 100 officer layoffs
FILE PHOTOS. ©  Reuters / Jason Redmond;  Reuters / Anthony Bolante
Seattle City Council has voted to overturn Mayor Jenny Durkan’s veto on legislation that would slash millions of dollars from the local police budget, a move cheered by activist groups and reviled by some residents.

The council overturned Durkan’s veto by a vote of 7-2, securing exactly the number of votes needed to put the legislation into effect.

“In the wake of a racial reckoning, a $300 million budget shortfall, a pandemic, a climate crisis, a homelessness crisis... and a lack of federal leadership, our fundamental duty remains: to balance the city’s budget and meet the needs of Seattle’s most vulnerable residents,” city council president Lorena Gonzalez said in a statement.

City lawmakers also negated vetoes for two other bills unrelated to law enforcement, however the police defunding bill, originally passed in August, will cut some $3 million from the Seattle Police Department’s $400 million budget and reduce the force by 100 employees, including 32 patrol officers. The legislation will also abolish Seattle’s “Navigation Team,” an agency that works with police to disband homeless encampments around the city.

Also on rt.com ‘Act of tyranny’: Democrat mayor reacts to ‘chilling’ report that Republican AG may prosecute her over Seattle ‘autonomous zone’

While the $3 million cut is far from the massive 50-percent budget reduction sought by the council over the summer, police accountability activists have nonetheless celebrated the overturned veto, including local groups Decriminalize Seattle and King County Equity Now, which issued a joint statement after Tuesday’s vote.

“Today, we are encouraged to see the City Council... resist Mayor Durkan’s bullying tactics and anti-black obstructionism,” the activists said. “Specifically, [the] city council upheld their decision to divest from the Seattle Police Department (SPD) by $3 million – less than one percent of SPD’s annual budget – and invest modestly in black communities.”

The organizations were joined by other supporters in hailing the move, including local residents, one of which declared: “I love my anarchist jurisdiction” – a play on a designation recently slapped on Seattle, New York City and Portland, Oregon by the Department of Justice, which has vowed to strip the localities of federal funding.

Some residents were far less enthused, however, with one accusing the city council of “completely destroying Seattle” and governing only for “a select few who are the loudest.” Other netizens also voiced anger and disappointment with city lawmakers, even urging residents to flee the city.

“As a Seattle native (who will be leaving as soon as my responsibilities here are done) this was unsurprising and is merely the latest data point in the arc of leftist idiocy that we've been seeing here for the past 40-odd years,”wrote another local.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies