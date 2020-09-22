US Covid-19 death toll surpasses 200,000 as 800 die every day – Reuters tally

The official death toll from Covid-19 in the United States has reached another grim milestone on its relentless march upwards, with 200,000 people now having succumbed to the virus, according to a tally by news agency Reuters.

The US has racked up, by far, the most deaths of any nation and its weekly average reveals that around 800 people die from the illness every day. This figure captures a five percent spike in the past week but still represents a significant drop from a peak of 2,806 daily deaths, which was recorded on April 15, during the height of the pandemic.

A forecast from the University of Washington has predicted that US coronavirus fatalities could reach 378,000 by the end of 2020. The model suggests that the daily death toll could reach 3,000 per day in December.

Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show that more than 70 percent of US Covid-19 fatalities were over 65 years-old. The three most populous states – Texas, Florida and California – have accumulated the most deaths in the past two weeks.

