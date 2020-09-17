 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Does it feature a Benghazi chapter? Obama’s supposed ‘honest account’ memoir is both hailed & derided online

17 Sep, 2020 12:58
FILE PHOTO ©  AFP PHOTO;  DEMOCRATIC NATIONAL CONVENTION
‘A Promised Land’ will apparently reveal Barack Obama’s professional “highs and lows,” according to the man himself. Though fans are delighted, some online users doubt the memoir will touch on Obama’s many controversies.

“There’s no feeling like finishing a book, and I’m proud of this one,” Obama wrote on Thursday, announcing his memoir via a tweet. In ‘A Promised Land’ Obama “tries to provide an honest accounting of [his] presidency” and finally reveals how to “make [American] democracy work for everybody.”

Thousands of commenters thanked Obama for giving them some reading material, which they “couldn’t wait to buy.” They called him “inspirational” and even “the greatest President of all time.”

The deluge of positivity, however, gave pause to some Twitter users, who went so far as to call Obama’s fanbase “delusional.”

On the opposite side of the discussion were plenty of commentators who speculated on whether the supposedly honest memoir will chronicle the ex-president’s multiple controversies. Users brought up Obama’s hawkish foreign policy, allegations he was involved in wiretapping Donald Trump’s campaign in 2016, and the killing of US diplomats in 2012 Benghazi attack.

The book is part of Obama’s whopping $65 million deal with publisher Crown. ‘A Promised Land’ is some 768 pages long, and is set to be just the first tome of the 59-year-old ex-president’s memoirs.

