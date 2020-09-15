 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Kamala turns heads by referring to ‘the Harris administration… together with Joe Biden’

15 Sep, 2020 16:19
©  REUTERS/Marco Bello
Sen. Kamala Harris (D-California) is being accused of making a rather odd “Freudian slip” during a virtual roundtable where she quickly referred to a Joe Biden administration as her own.

“A Harris administration, together with Joe Biden as the president of the United States,” the vice presidential nominee said during a virtual roundtable on the economy with small business owners in Arizona. 

Harris quickly readjusted herself and tried to get back on track.

“The Biden-Harris administration,” she clarified, “will provide access to $100 billion in low-interest loans and investments from minority business owners.”

The “low-interest loans and investments” has not received the attention she likely sought, with her “Harris administration” slip instead becoming the viral moment from the virtual campaign event.

“Kamala Harris lets the truth slip,” Eric Trump tweeted when sharing the clip.

“Freudian slip?”asked writer Eddie Zipperer. 

“Kamala Harris must know [something] we don’t,” journalist Trish Regan tweeted

Biden’s lead spot on the Democratic Party’s presidential ticket has been questioned by many, particularly by President Donald Trump, who called the former vice president a “Trojan horse for socialism” and “a puppet of left-wing extremists” at a campaign event in Wisconsin last month.

