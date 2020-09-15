WATCH: Sacramento Highway Patrol sends anti-Trump protester flying in viral HIT AND RUN incident

Two anti-Trump protesters were injured, one of whom was taken to hospital, after they confronted a California Highway Patrol car and climbed on top of it, only for the driver to speed off without warning.

The group of protesters had gathered ahead of President Trump’s visit to Sacramento where he gave a briefing on the escalating wildfires which have ravaged California, and other states, in recent weeks.

At approximately 1pm local time, near Sacramento’s McClellan Airport, a protester could be seen crawling on the hood of the police car, scaling the windshield when, without warning, the car accelerated rapidly, sending the man and several of his fellow protesters flying.

The Highway patrol has yet to comment on the incident but is said to be preparing a statement.

Two people were injured in the incident, with the man thrown over the hood of the car taken away on a stretcher to a nearby hospital for treatment. His injuries are not thought to be life threatening.

Footage of the incident quickly went viral, sparking a slew of insults and taunts as well as memes online.

so this synced perfectly didn't even have to edit pic.twitter.com/TREO1qFjgQ — matt’s idea shop (@MattsIdeaShop) September 15, 2020 Hang on like your life depends on it. pic.twitter.com/1pPPZwPTul — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) September 15, 2020

It was the second such incident involving a vehicle striking anti-Trump protesters at the scene.

Earlier in the day, a green Volvo, believed to be a civilian vehicle, reportedly drove into a group of protesters.

NOW: Outside President Trump’s Sacramento arrival we saw vehicle swipe at least two demonstrators. Vehicle’s window was broken. One demonstrator being taken away in ambulance. The other was treated by fellow demonstrators and appears to be standing now. Stay with @kcranewspic.twitter.com/DNrSFGyabz — Vicki Gonzalez (@VickiGonzaleztv) September 14, 2020

Trump gave a briefing on the wildfires, which have scorched over 3.3 million acres and destroyed more than 4,100 structures, during a visit to California on Monday. Groups of both protesters and supporters gathered outside the airport throughout the day.

Also on rt.com ‘It will start getting cooler, you just watch,’ Trump tells California official who tied climate change to raging wildfires

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!