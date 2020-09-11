Dannehy dumps Durham: Top prosecutor quits DOJ probe into ‘Russiagate’ without explanation

Federal prosecutor Nora Dannehy has quietly resigned from her job aiding US Attorney John Durham. The unexplained departure sparked speculation about his probe into how the FBI and the DOJ investigated President Donald Trump.

Dannehy sent a short email to her colleagues in the US Attorney’s office in New Haven, Connecticut on Thursday evening, the Hartford Courant reported. Both Durham and the Department of Justice have since confirmed her departure, but offered no details on the reasons for it.

In the absence of official information, Democrats eager to accuse Trump and Attorney General William Barr of “corruption” seized on the narrative that she was uncomfortable by “pressure” on the investigation.

It is exceedingly rare for DOJ prosecutors to resign in protest, and this is the 2nd one this year to do so bc of improper political influence.This tells you all that you need to know about the bastardization of the Durham investigation by Bill Barr. https://t.co/ajJDnVXdim — Daniel Goldman (@danielsgoldman) September 11, 2020

Citing Dannehy’s colleagues – none of whom spoke on record – the Courant insinuated she was concerned “by what she believed was pressure” from Barr for the probe to produce results before the November election. The same colleagues allegedly described Dannehy as “not a supporter” of President Trump, and someone who has worked with Durham for years.

However, Dannehy’s email contained no information about the investigation, her work for Durham, or political pressure, according to the Courant.

Durham, the US attorney for the district of Connecticut since 2017, was tasked in May 2019 to investigate the way the FBI and the DOJ handled the so-called Russiagate probe of Trump’s campaign and administration, from mid-2016 to the appointment of Robert Mueller as special counsel in May 2017.

Though copious evidence that the investigation wasn’t on the level has since emerged – from the text messages between FBI employees Peter Strzok and Lisa Page to memos about “entrapment” of General Michael Flynn and a damning inspector-general report, Durham’s probe has resulted in only one prosecution so far.

Last month, FBI lawyer Kevin Clinesmith pleaded guilty to making a false statement, admitting that he altered evidence in the case of Carter Page. By claiming Page was a 'Russian agent,' the FBI was able to obtain a warrant to spy on the Trump campaign, both before and after the 2016 presidential election.

Evidence has emerged that the principal basis of the FISA warrants was the discredited ‘Trump-Russia dossier,’ compiled by British spy Christopher Steele and funded by Hillary Clinton’s campaign through the Democratic Party.

