‘Height of cowardice’: Mother accused of using baby as human shield at BLM protest in LA

Black Lives Matter protesters have taken to the streets of LA for the fourth consecutive night, but footage of a mother holding her infant has sparked Twitter allegations of human shields and terrorist tactics being used.

The crowd of at least 100 protesters gathered near the South LA sheriff’s deputy station for the fourth straight night of demonstrations, with police declaring an unlawful assembly shortly thereafter, amid a torrent of vile verbal abuse from several protesters.

LA protester to police: “Use a f*cking donut as a flesh light” pic.twitter.com/oheyuNoEZx — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) September 9, 2020

One particular clip purports to show a mother holding her infant child near the front lines of the protest, with another, older, child beside her.

TONIGHT: A BLM mother in LA brought her what it appears to be 1 possibly 2 year old baby to a violent protest that was declared an unlawful assembly and ended with non lethal munitions pic.twitter.com/IuULlxzCo4 — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) September 9, 2020

Reaction to the footage was one of dismay and disbelief, as many accused the woman of employing “terrorist tactics” by using her kids as human shields.

BABY being used by member of #BLM as a human shield.The heinous height of cowardice. Child should be in custody of protective services as the so-called mother chose not to leave child with trusted relatives/neighbors before deliberately inserting herself into violent riot. — HuitzilopochtliAdams (@HuitzAdams) September 9, 2020 Apparently that child’s life doesn’t matter to her — kristleclear205 (@kristleclear205) September 9, 2020

Some said the “baby deserves better,” while others accused the mother of seeking a payout should the infant be struck by non-lethal crowd control munitions fired by the police.

Protesters then geared up with armor and formed an improvised shield wall in anticipation of crowd control munitions.

Deputies opened fire with pepper bullets shortly afterwards, sending the crowd running for cover.

Here is what took place before LA Sheriffs opened fire on protesters that were blocking half of an intersection Multiple warnings were given to disperse beginning at 8:10pm pstMany black bloc shield formations including umbrella formations were used tonight pic.twitter.com/wi1ZPEgPo2 — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) September 9, 2020

On August 31, Los Angeles sheriff’s deputies fatally shot Dijon Kizzee following a brief foot chase. Police claim Kizzee punched a sheriff's deputy in the face before dropping a concealed handgun and making “a motion toward” the weapon as officers attempted to arrest him.

