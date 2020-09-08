Top US general rushes to defend Pentagon after Trump accuses it of colluding with weapon manufacturers to fight endless wars

Army Chief of Staff General James McConville has vehemently rejected Donald Trump’s comments alleging that the military’s top commanders wish to entangle the US in as many wars as possible in order to enrich weapon manufacturers.

“I can assure the American people that the senior leaders would only recommend sending our troops to combat when it is required in national security and in the last resort,” McConville, a Trump appointee, said during an online conference on Tuesday. “We take this very, very seriously in how we make our recommendations.”

The general added that many of the US commanders have sons and daughters that currently serve in the military and some of them “may be in combat right now.” The general declined to more directly respond to Trump’s allegations, saying the military should remain out of politics.

Also on rt.com Will someone tell him? Morning Joe brings up EISENHOWER to counter Trump’s critique of Pentagon & military industrial complex

The Chief of Staff was referring to the highly publicized comments Trump made on Monday. The president said that “the top people in the Pentagon” might not be “in love” with him “because they want to do nothing but fight wars” to provide business for the US military-industrial complex.

During his 2016 campaign, Trump promised to end America’s “endless wars” as he often calls them. However, the long-time military bureaucrats he appointed to command publicly opposed Trump’s propositions to reduce US military presence in Afghanistan and Syria.

If you like this story, share it with a friend!