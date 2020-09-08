‘They are destroying the place’: Trump blasts NY governor & mayor over coronavirus shutdown

US President Donald Trump has urged New York City to drop its anti-coronavirus restrictions immediately, accusing its leadership of “destroying the place.”

Trump criticized the persisting anti-coronavirus measures in the city on Tuesday, personally attacking Governor Andrew Cuomo and Mayor Bill de Blasio.

“New York City must stop the Shutdown now. The Governor & Mayor are destroying the place!” the president wrote on Twitter.

In a subsequent tweet, the president also alleged that all the anti-coronavirus lockdowns are actually a dirty pre-election trick by the Democrats and that they will be lifted immediately after the polls.

"These shutdowns are ridiculous, and only being done to hurt the economy prior to the most important election, perhaps, in our history!" Trump claimed.

Last week, Cuomo shot down the idea of allowing indoor dining to reopen in New York City, while de Blasio suggested the situation will probably not change in the months to come. The mayor said it will only be possible when there’s some “huge step forward” in tackling the coronavirus, potentially with the emergence of “a vaccine in the spring that will allow us to get more back to normal.”

The enduring restrictions have prompted a group of restaurant owners, backed up by several of the city’s politicians, to sue both the governor and the mayor. The group argues the Covid-19 situation in the city has picked up and is no different from other states, including neighboring New Jersey, which is planning to allow reduced-capacity indoors dining.

“New York City meets the metrics like every other municipality in the state, yet restaurants are being prohibited from having any indoor dining, and there’s no justification for this,” Republican State Assemblywoman Nicole Malliotakis said on Monday. “We’ve tried to reason with the mayor and the governor, and we have been left with no choice but to proceed with legal action.”

