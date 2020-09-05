Several boats sink at ‘Trump Boat Parade’ in Texas – sheriff

Several vessels involved in a pro-Trump group’s parade of boats on a lake near Austin, Texas, have sunk, the Travis County Sheriff’s Office has said. There have been no reports yet of casualties.

Multiple emergency calls were made Saturday afternoon regarding boats appearing to be in distress at the Trump Boat Parade on Lake Travis. The sheriff's office noted that there were calls along the entire route of the parade, but it didn't report the number of boats that were affected or the reason for the sinkings.

TCSO responded to multiple calls involving boats in distress during the Trump parade on Lake Travis. Several boats did sink. — Travis County SO (@TravisCoSheriff) September 5, 2020

Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS), the Austin area's rescue services provider, said it was not involved in any of Saturday's boat-sinking incidents. "No injuries or medical emergencies have occurred as a result of these incidents, and ATCEMS has not been requested to respond to any of them."

Swamped boat near Emerald Point as hundreds of boats parade for President Donald Trump, at least three craft swamped with no injuries reported #statesman@bobphotopic.twitter.com/eY3yyAXvyp — bobphoto (@bobphoto) September 5, 2020

A group called Boaters for Trump, which supports the re-election of President Donald Trump, has had a series of boat parades across the country this summer. At least 2,400 people were expected to participate in Saturday's event at Lake Travis, according to Austin NBC affiliate KXAN.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!