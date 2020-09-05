 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Several boats sink at ‘Trump Boat Parade’ in Texas – sheriff

5 Sep, 2020 20:38
FILE PHOTO. ©  REUTERS/Emily Elconin
Several vessels involved in a pro-Trump group’s parade of boats on a lake near Austin, Texas, have sunk, the Travis County Sheriff’s Office has said. There have been no reports yet of casualties.

Multiple emergency calls were made Saturday afternoon regarding boats appearing to be in distress at the Trump Boat Parade on Lake Travis. The sheriff's office noted that there were calls along the entire route of the parade, but it didn't report the number of boats that were affected or the reason for the sinkings.

Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS), the Austin area's rescue services provider, said it was not involved in any of Saturday's boat-sinking incidents. "No injuries or medical emergencies have occurred as a result of these incidents, and ATCEMS has not been requested to respond to any of them."

A group called Boaters for Trump, which supports the re-election of President Donald Trump, has had a series of boat parades across the country this summer. At least 2,400 people were expected to participate in Saturday's event at Lake Travis, according to Austin NBC affiliate KXAN.

