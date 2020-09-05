Osama bin Laden’s niece endorses Trump, says he must be re-elected to SAVE the Western world

An endorsement from the bin Laden family is hardly the most coveted prize on the campaign trail, but Noor bin Ladin, niece of the 9/11 mastermind, has backed President Trump, claiming only he can save Western civilization.

“ISIS proliferated under the Obama/Biden administration,” bin Ladin, who spells her surname different from her infamous uncle but has never made her relation a secret, told the New York Post on Saturday.

“Trump has shown he protects America and us by extension from foreign threats by obliterating terrorists at the root and before they get a chance to strike,” bin Ladin added.

Born in and residing in Switzerland, bin Ladin is an occasional visitor to the US and is a massive fan of American conservative politics. She’s regularly seen in a ‘Make America Great Again’ hat, and names Fox News’ Tucker Carlson as her favorite cable news host. Additionally, she’s been a vocal critic of Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar, who she told the Post “actively hate[s] your country.”

“I have been a supporter of President Trump since he announced he was running in the early days in 2015. I have watched from afar and I admire this man’s resolve,” she said. “He must be reelected … It’s vital for the future of not only America, but western civilization as a whole.”

Bin Ladin’s endorsement raised eyebrows on Twitter. “Oh to travel in time and show this tweet to someone from 2002 or 2003, Forbes writer Scott Mendelson joked.

Oh to travel in time and show this tweet to someone from 2002 or 2003... https://t.co/72nRWes95E — Scott Mendelson (@ScottMendelson) September 5, 2020

How is this not an onion post https://t.co/nghOVHBnw7 — 🌹Erica, the white trash socialist🌹™️ (@herosnvrdie69) September 5, 2020

Spare a thought for the Biden campaign staffer now tasked with securing an endorsement from Ayman al-Zawahiri's nephew https://t.co/oQeVtCus7y — Gregg Carlstrom (@glcarlstrom) September 5, 2020

While Osama bin Laden’s jihadism made his name world-famous, his family have pursued a range of different, more peaceful careers. Noor is a business and law graduate who works with startups in Switzerland. Her sister, Wafah Dufour, was also raised in Switzerland and is a singer and model, who has been profiled by GQ magazine and the BBC, among others.

Also on rt.com Navy Seal who said he killed Osama Bin Laden gets banned from Delta Air after posting photo bragging about flying without mask

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!