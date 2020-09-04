Two BLM Portland protesters hit with federal felony charges after allegedly targeting cops’ eyes with high-powered lasers

Two Black Lives Matter protesters have been hit with rare civil disorder federal felony charges after they allegedly targeted the eyes of law enforcement officers with high-powered lasers during riots in Portland.

Eva Warner, also known as Joshua Warner, and Hugo Ryan Berteau-Pavy were charged with the offences following separate incidents that took place after riots had been declared by the police.

According to court documents, the case against Berteau-Pavy relates to an incident on June 13 around the Multnomah County Justice Center in downtown Portland. The activist allegedly stood in the middle of the street, after a riot had been declared, and repeatedly hit several officers in the face with high-powered lasers. He is also accused of targeting the mayor’s house and other residences.

The incident involving Warner took place on August 8, during unrest in North Portland. The police declared a riot after protesters broke into Portland Police Association’s premises, smashed windows, and set fire to the office. The rioters also used vehicles and dumpsters to illegally block nearby vehicle traffic.

During the disturbances, Warner allegedly targeted several officers with a high-powered laser as they attempted to disperse the riot. She was arrested at the scene, and a black pen-style laser was found on her person.

Both Warner and Berteau-Pavy had prior arrests on state charges, which were dropped by the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office.

The charges bring the number of people facing federal felony allegations over the course of Portland’s summer of unrest to five. The use of federal charges is an illustration that Oregon’s US Attorney’s Office is fulfilling its promise to escalate the consequences for alleged crimes that occur during riots.

Portland has now endured 99 straight nights of protests since the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis Police in May.

