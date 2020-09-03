‘A real kick in the gut’: Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson says ‘stay disciplined & wear mask’ after WHOLE FAMILY contracts Covid-19

American actor Dwayne Johnson, better known as ‘The Rock,’ said that he and his entire family had tested positive for the coronavirus, calling it “one of the most challenging and difficult things we have ever had to endure.”

The 48-year-old entertainer took to Instagram on Wednesday to announce the diagnoses, saying that he, his wife and two daughters – aged 4 and 2 – had come down with the illness about three weeks ago.

“My wife Lauren, as well as my two baby girls and myself, we have all tested positive for Covid-19,” Johnson said, adding in a caption to the post: “Stay disciplined… Wear your mask...Be strict about having people over your house or gatherings.”

I wish it was only me who tested positive, but it wasn’t, it was my entire family, so this was a real kick in the gut.

On a positive note, Johnson added that his family had largely gotten over the virus, saying “I am happy to tell you that we… are good.”

“We are on the other end of it, we’re on the other side, we’re no longer contagious, and we are, thank god, we are healthy,” he said. “We’ve gotten through Covid-19 stronger and healthier – believe me, I’m counting my blessings.”

