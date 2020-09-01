 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘Just like in a golf tournament’? Trump compares police shootings to missing ‘3-foot putt,’ says ‘people choke’ under pressure

1 Sep, 2020 04:48
US President Donald Trump crafted a bizarre analogy while attempting to explain police shootings in golf terms, comparing the use of deadly force by some officers under pressure to missing an easy putt in a golf tournament.

“The police are under siege... they can do 10,000 great acts, which is what they do, and one bad apple or a choker... Shooting a guy in the back many times – couldn’t you have done something different, couldn’t you have wrestled him?” Trump told Fox’s Laura Ingraham in an interview on Monday night, adding:

But they choke. Just like in a golf tournament, they miss a three-foot putt...

Ingraham rushed to cut in, saying “You're not comparing it to golf,” and suggesting the media would not react well to the analogy.

“I'm saying people choke. People choke. And people are bad people. You have both. You have some bad people, and they choke,” Trump replied.

You could be a police officer for 15 years and all of a sudden you're confronted. You've got a quarter of a second to make a decision. If you don't make the decision, and you're wrong, you're dead. People choke under those circumstances, and they make a bad decision.

