‘Just like in a golf tournament’? Trump compares police shootings to missing ‘3-foot putt,’ says ‘people choke’ under pressure

US President Donald Trump crafted a bizarre analogy while attempting to explain police shootings in golf terms, comparing the use of deadly force by some officers under pressure to missing an easy putt in a golf tournament.

“The police are under siege... they can do 10,000 great acts, which is what they do, and one bad apple or a choker... Shooting a guy in the back many times – couldn’t you have done something different, couldn’t you have wrestled him?” Trump told Fox’s Laura Ingraham in an interview on Monday night, adding:

But they choke. Just like in a golf tournament, they miss a three-foot putt...

Trump starts comparing police shootings to golfers missing putts, but Laura Ingraham cuts him off because she realizes how bad it sounds pic.twitter.com/7oDnfUIaRf — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 1, 2020

Ingraham rushed to cut in, saying “You're not comparing it to golf,” and suggesting the media would not react well to the analogy.

Also on rt.com FBI says dozens of Chicago street gangs formed ‘pact’ to kill any cop seen drawing weapon on suspect – report

“I'm saying people choke. People choke. And people are bad people. You have both. You have some bad people, and they choke,” Trump replied.

You could be a police officer for 15 years and all of a sudden you're confronted. You've got a quarter of a second to make a decision. If you don't make the decision, and you're wrong, you're dead. People choke under those circumstances, and they make a bad decision.

Also on rt.com Murder or self-defense? Biden slams Trump for refusing to ‘repudiate’ Kenosha shooter Rittenhouse before proven guilty

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!