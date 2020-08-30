 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Jumping the gun: NYT journalist gets roasted for linking Portland & Kenosha shootings

30 Aug, 2020 10:59
Medics and police personnel surround the victim of a shooting in Portland, Oregon, US on August 29, 2020. © Reuters / Sergio Olmos / Social Media
A New York Times writer has been left red-faced after he was quick to link an overnight shooting in Portland to the incident in Kenosha. His far-reaching assertions turned out to be badly mistaken.

Shortly after a man was shot and killed during chaotic protests in Portland, where pro-Trump activists faced off against a Black Lives Matter (BLM) crowd, NYT opinion writer Jamelle Bouie took to Twitter to ‘analyze’ the incident.

The journalist linked it to the earlier Kenosha shooting, stating “it took four days before someone decided to emulate Rittenhouse” and effectively suggested that it was a BLM protester who was killed and put the blame on the movement’s opponents.

It quickly became clear the situation was exactly the opposite and it was a Trump supporter who was killed, Bouie deleted his far-reaching message. But adding to the irony of the situation, the journalist also apparently took time to scold another user for linking the shooting of two police officers in St. Louis with the ongoing US protests, insisting some “evidence” is needed to do so.

In fact, the user did not even pin the blame for the shooting on anybody, but rather suggested that the strong anti-police sentiment, that persists at BLM protests, is “encouraging” such incidents.

Bouie’s statements did not escape the eye of the Twitter crowd, who rushed to his feed to accuse the journalist of hypocrisy and double-standards.

Some demanded he issue a correction instead of just quietly taking down his posts.

A member of the pro-Trump organization Patriot Prayer was shot and killed overnight in Portland, when the city saw clashes between BLM activists and the President's supporters. While initial reports suggested the victim was a black BLM protester, that proved to be completely false.

The Kenosha incident occurred last Tuesday, when 17-yo rifle-wielding Kyle Rittenhouse allegedly shot and killed two and badly wounded another BLM protester, who was armed with a pistol. The suspect was apprehended and charged on six counts, including first-degree murder and attempted homicide.

