Attendees and staff at Republican National Convention test positive for Covid-19

28 Aug, 2020 15:52
Two delegates wearing face shields and masks at the Republican National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, August 24, 2020 © Reuters / Carlos Barria
Two attendees and two support staff at the Republican National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, have tested positive for Covid-19, county officials announced, adding that all four were “immediately isolated.”

The four cases came after approximately 792 staff and guests at the four-day convention were tested for the virus.

Daily new cases of the coronavirus have been trending downward in Mecklenburg County since mid-July, with a slight uptick over the past week. The vast majority of the county’s deaths have occurred among the over-60s, while the Hispanic population has been disproportionately affected by the virus.

In the state of North Carolina as a whole, daily new cases peaked at 2,700 only last week, and remain high, with 2,015 reported on Thursday.

