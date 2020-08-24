 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUSA News

‘Monkey’ or ‘Spygate’? Rival claims about RNC heckler sets internet on fire along political lines

24 Aug, 2020 20:20
Get short URL
‘Monkey’ or ‘Spygate’? Rival claims about RNC heckler sets internet on fire along political lines
US President Donald Trump points to a delegate at the Republican National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, August 24, 2020. ©  David T. Foster/Pool via REUTERS
The Lincoln Project has deleted a tweet claiming a Republican delegate called former President Barack Obama a “monkey,” but that hasn’t stopped the Democrats from accusing President Donald Trump of racism.

The outfit, staffed by former Republican operatives now fully endorsing Democrat candidate Joe Biden in the November presidential election, tweeted that Trump “relished” someone at the Republican National Convention calling Obama a monkey. The semi-virtual convention began Monday in Charlotte, North Carolina, and featured a short speech by Trump.

The tweet was quickly deleted amid counter-claims that the heckler clearly yelled “Spygate” – a reference to what Trump was talking about at the time – but not before it spread like wildfire among the Democrats and some credulous journalists.

Even when disavowing the original claim, Resistance activists maintained that Trump’s reaction made sense only if the heckler had been racist.

The claim was so outrageous, even Trump critic Ann Coulter felt obligated to chime in with a rebuttal.

Libertarian radio host Michael Malice actually recorded the audio of the moment and slowed it down, proving the heckler had said “spygate.”

It was too late, though, as “Monkey” became a runaway trend on Twitter. 

Idle hands on social media have long argued over optical illusions, from “what color is the dress” in 2015 to the more recent color riddles featuring footwear. In 2018, the debate escalated to auditory confusion between “Laurel” and “Yanny.” 

Also on rt.com Yanny or Laurel? Internet divided over infuriating audio (POLL)

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies