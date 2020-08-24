 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
57% of Republicans think US Covid-19 death toll of 175,000 is ‘acceptable’, 68% Democrats believe it is underreported, poll finds

24 Aug, 2020 03:56
A protester holds a sign referencing the number of US deaths from Covid-19 as US President Donald Trump's motorcade arrives at the Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Virginia, US, August 23, 2020 ©  Reuters / Erin Scott
A majority of Republican respondents – as opposed to only ten percent of Democrats – said Covid-19 death toll in the US was at “acceptable” levels, according to a new poll, exposing a deep partisan rift over pandemic handling.

As the US continues to lead the world with over 21 percent of total deaths and nearly a quarter of confirmed coronavirus cases (which could be partially attributed to record numbers of tests conducted), a new YouGov poll commissioned by CBS News showed extremely polarized views by 2,226 surveyed US registered voters.

Some 57 percent of Republicans said the US death toll attributed to Covid-19 – currently exceeding 175,000 – was “acceptable”, while 64 percent believe that the real number of deaths directly caused by the virus is “lower than what is being reported.”

©  YouGov

At the same time, over two thirds of Democrats believe that the true death toll is being underreported, but even officially acknowledged numbers were totally “unacceptable” for 90 percent of liberal respondents.

Facing daily attacks by critics for his alleged mishandling of the crisis, US President Donald Trump repeatedly denounced the media for focusing on bad statistics and emphasized that when it comes to death per capita, the country ranks better than the UK, Belgium, Peru, Spain, Italy, Chile, Sweden and Brazil.

