57% of Republicans think US Covid-19 death toll of 175,000 is ‘acceptable’, 68% Democrats believe it is underreported, poll finds

A majority of Republican respondents – as opposed to only ten percent of Democrats – said Covid-19 death toll in the US was at “acceptable” levels, according to a new poll, exposing a deep partisan rift over pandemic handling.

As the US continues to lead the world with over 21 percent of total deaths and nearly a quarter of confirmed coronavirus cases (which could be partially attributed to record numbers of tests conducted), a new YouGov poll commissioned by CBS News showed extremely polarized views by 2,226 surveyed US registered voters.

Some 57 percent of Republicans said the US death toll attributed to Covid-19 – currently exceeding 175,000 – was “acceptable”, while 64 percent believe that the real number of deaths directly caused by the virus is “lower than what is being reported.”

At the same time, over two thirds of Democrats believe that the true death toll is being underreported, but even officially acknowledged numbers were totally “unacceptable” for 90 percent of liberal respondents.

Our daily update is published. States reported 745k tests, 46k new cases, and 1,024 deaths. The number of people hospitalized dropped under 40,000 for the first time since July 6. pic.twitter.com/AAHOEvjbRW — The COVID Tracking Project (@COVID19Tracking) August 22, 2020

Facing daily attacks by critics for his alleged mishandling of the crisis, US President Donald Trump repeatedly denounced the media for focusing on bad statistics and emphasized that when it comes to death per capita, the country ranks better than the UK, Belgium, Peru, Spain, Italy, Chile, Sweden and Brazil.

