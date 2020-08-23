 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Riot cops face off with BLM protesters in Lafayette, Louisiana after police shooting of Trayford Pellerin (VIDEOS)

23 Aug, 2020 03:41
©  Twitter / @richcurllzzzzz
Riot police officers have arrested several Black Lives Matter protesters blocking roads in Lafayette, Louisiana, following a vigil for a man shot and killed by cops while resisting arrest and trying to “walk away.”

Crowds of activists gathered on Saturday evening at the Shell gas station along Evangeline Thruway, where Trayford Pellerin, 31, was shot and killed Friday night.

A group of protesters demanding justice soon spilled onto the road, blocking it with a human chain, and declaring that “nobody gets past this line!”

Initially peaceful, some protesters reportedly pelted bottles and rocks at police cars, and faced off with a line of riot cops.

Police declared the gathering “unlawful,” making several arrests and using smoke grenades to disperse the remaining crowd, according to the Acadiana Advocate reporter Katie Gagliano.

Pellerin was shot nearly a dozen times after Lafayette Police Department officers responded to a disturbance call about “a man with a knife” at a gas station around 8pm Friday, and later died in a hospital.

Denouncing the incident as yet another glaring example of systemic racism, BLM activists and a local ACLU brach branded it a cold-blooded “murder”, and accused police of escalating a “routine encounter” into a “deadly shooting spree.”

While the investigation is ongoing, Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory was forced to address public anger in a late Saturday statement, insisting that the officers used deadly force against Pellerin only "when it became apparent the armed individual was attempting to enter a convenience store, threatening the lives of the customers and workers inside."

An armed individual was shot and killed by Lafayette police officers after an extended pursuit, numerous efforts to de-escalate the situation, and multiple tries to subdue the knife-wielding suspect through the use of tasers.

