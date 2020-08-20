‘Silence is not an option!’ Billie Eilish targets young voters with anti-Trump rant & new song performance at Dem convention

American pop star Billie Eilish tore into US President Donald Trump before performing a new song at the Democratic convention, widely seen as an attempt to attract young voters to the party’s 77-year-old nominee, Joe Biden.

“Donald Trump is destroying our country and everything we care about... It starts with voting against Donald Trump and for Joe Biden,” Eilish said before performing her new track, ‘My Future,’ at the Democratic National Convention on Wednesday night.

You don’t need me to tell you things are a mess.

I’ll just say what @billieeilish said: vote like your life depends on it. #DemConventionpic.twitter.com/5ewebNvQGg — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 20, 2020

Though some netizens suggested “boomers” would be “extremely confused” by the performance, Biden himself was happy to echo Elish’s message backing his candidacy, apparently hoping the green-haired teenage singer would draw in the younger vote.

Watch Billie’s performance of “my future” live from the 2020 Democratic National Convention. https://t.co/A4Uo0OmLrQRegister to vote: https://t.co/5zf6pwhmzopic.twitter.com/1eolYmzFi4 — billie eilish (@billieeilish) August 20, 2020

Others noted that Biden’s campaign has struggled to excite younger Americans, perhaps given that the nominee is himself a septuagenarian and lacks the more stridently progressive message of Bernie Sanders, who despite his age has resonated with youths and 20-somethings in the US.

Colin Powell and Billie Eilish! A party that knows its base! — _ Mark Thompson (@_MarkThompson) August 20, 2020

Biden hasn't excited young American voters so far. In an appeal to the youth vote, Billie Eilish performing "My Future" at Day 3 of virtual #DemConvention. "The only way to be certain about our future is to make it ourselves." — Suzanne Kianpour (@KianpourWorld) August 20, 2020

Lot of resistance boomers just learned about @billieeilish and are now extremely confused — Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) August 20, 2020

Eilish’s appearance on Wednesday night prompted some to muse about what special guests would feature at the upcoming Republican National Convention next week. One netizen suggested the party would have an even harder time courting young voters than Biden if it stuck to “some rando rock band that hasn't had any new fans since 1974.”

I love seeing all the boomers insult Billie Eilish for her hair and age as if any of that matters. Like sweetheart, have you seen the platform she has, she can literally persuade millions. Like who is the rnc getting? Some rando rock band that hasn't had any new fans since 1974? — Evelina (@Eva_Lynne_) August 20, 2020

The Democrats have BILLIE EILISH performing a premiere of her new song at the convention, and at the height of her popularity, speaking out strongly for Joe Biden.The Rs are gonna have, what ... Scott Baio? https://t.co/z8EfFrtR2Z — Ian Sams (@IanSams) August 20, 2020

