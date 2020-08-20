 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUSA News

‘Silence is not an option!’ Billie Eilish targets young voters with anti-Trump rant & new song performance at Dem convention

20 Aug, 2020 04:43
Get short URL
‘Silence is not an option!’ Billie Eilish targets young voters with anti-Trump rant & new song performance at Dem convention
©  DNC
American pop star Billie Eilish tore into US President Donald Trump before performing a new song at the Democratic convention, widely seen as an attempt to attract young voters to the party’s 77-year-old nominee, Joe Biden.

“Donald Trump is destroying our country and everything we care about... It starts with voting against Donald Trump and for Joe Biden,” Eilish said before performing her new track, ‘My Future,’ at the Democratic National Convention on Wednesday night.

You don’t need me to tell you things are a mess.

Though some netizens suggested “boomers” would be “extremely confused” by the performance, Biden himself was happy to echo Elish’s message backing his candidacy, apparently hoping the green-haired teenage singer would draw in the younger vote.

Others noted that Biden’s campaign has struggled to excite younger Americans, perhaps given that the nominee is himself a septuagenarian and lacks the more stridently progressive message of Bernie Sanders, who despite his age has resonated with youths and 20-somethings in the US.

Eilish’s appearance on Wednesday night prompted some to muse about what special guests would feature at the upcoming Republican National Convention next week. One netizen suggested the party would have an even harder time courting young voters than Biden if it stuck to “some rando rock band that hasn't had any new fans since 1974.”

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies