Vote for Weinstein? Michelle Obama’s praise of Biden prompts opponents to recall her similar praise for Hollywood rapist

18 Aug, 2020 17:52
Vote for Weinstein? Michelle Obama’s praise of Biden prompts opponents to recall her similar praise for Hollywood rapist
© Getty Images via AFP / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Drew Angerer; © POOL via REUTERS/2020 Democratic National Convention; © REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Michelle Obama’s heartfelt endorsement of Joe Biden for president ringed familiar to her opponents who have previously heard her introduce convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein as a “wonderful human being” and a “good friend.”

The former First Lady endorsed Biden during her speech at the virtual Democratic National Convention on Monday. “I know Joe, he is a profoundly decent man guided by faith,” Obama said about her husband’s vice president.

The words seemed to ring hollow with the conservative crowd, who took little time before unsheathing the 2013 clip of her praising the disgraced movie mogul using similar words during a White House event. In 2017, several women came forward accusing him of sexual assault and rape.

The perceived similarity in wording led Republicans to dismiss the whole speech. “Her words mean nothing,” wrote one online commenter.

As a joke, actor James Woods pretended to mistake the Weinstein video for the Biden endorsement.

Obama’s defenders were quick to point out Trump’s own documented camaraderie with Weinstein.

Before the revelations about him, Weinstein was a donor and acquaintance to politicians from both parties. So much so, that one person on Twitter pointed out that these discussions quickly turned into a contest about “who hung out with him less.”

Biden, Trump, and Weinstein have all been targets of sexual harassment accusations. While the allegations have not led to any significant consequences for the politicians, Weinstein was sentenced in March to 23 years in prison for rape and sexual abuse.

