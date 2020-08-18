‘Covid is just a metaphor’?! Cuomo draws outrage with unhinged Trump-bashing DNC victory lap

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has ignited a firestorm after attempting a poetic comparison between President Donald Trump and the coronavirus, dubbing the deadly illness but a “metaphor” in a speech to the Democratic convention.

“Our nation is in crisis. And in many ways Covid is just a metaphor,” the governor pontificated during his speech to the party’s virtual convention on Monday night, comparing the Trump administration to a “dysfunctional” immune system.

A virus attacks when the body is weak and when it cannot defend itself. Over these past few years, America's body politic has been weakened. The divisions have been growing deeper.

"Our nation is in crisis. And in many ways COVID is just a metaphor. A virus attacks when the body is weak and when it cannot defend itself. over these past few years, America's body politic has been weakened. The divisions have been growing deeper" #andrewcuomo#dnc2020pic.twitter.com/Ys7inKy24U — Andrew Cuomo Fan Account (@andrewcuomostan) August 18, 2020

Cuomo’s equation of the president and pandemic drew an instant rebuttal from Trump’s campaign team – and later from the POTUS himself – pointing to the governor’s past praise for the federal response to the virus, to which Trump added a jab at Cuomo’s poor memory.

Cuomo, just like his brother Fredo, has not got a very good memory! https://t.co/H8J0RjNlvb — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 18, 2020

Others soon joined the pile-on, with many reminding Cuomo of his own government’s failures in tackling the pandemic, namely the highly controversial decision to force nursing homes to accept coronavirus patients from hospitals.

Allowing Cuomo to blame the Federal government for New York's coronavirus problems is some chutzpah. — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) August 18, 2020

The policy, which compelled the most vulnerable elderly patients to commingle with those confirmed to carry the virus, likely contributed to the state’s 6,400-plus nursing home deaths.

“Cuomo was saying Covid is a metaphor. For incompetence of local leaders, maybe,” one user observed.

Instead of holding Gov. Cuomo and Gov. Whitmer accountable for their deadly orders to force COVID patients into nursing homes, Democrats gave them a primetime speaking spot on the first night of their convention.Unbelievable. — Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) August 18, 2020

I have friends who have died. Covid is not a metaphor. If anyone should know that it's Cuomo. — John Ondrasik (@johnondrasik) August 18, 2020

Oh my gosh Cuomo doing a victory lap after the most outrageous mishandling of COVID in the country is just so gross. You can't whitewash✅6,000+ nursing home deaths ✅Spreading the virus around the country from NY✅Delaying stay at home orders, leading to 50-80% more deaths — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) August 18, 2020

Cuomo, however, glided over the controversy altogether, instead lavishing himself and his administration with praise for successfully leading the state through the crisis.

For all the suffering and tears, our way worked, and it was beautiful.

Governor Cuomo just called New York’s response to COVID-19 “beautiful”.Did he consult with the families of those who passed away in nursing homes?#DemConvention — Dr. David Samadi, MD (@drdavidsamadi) August 18, 2020

Does the #DemConvention know @NYGovCuomo panicked his people and sent sick people fleeing NYC into other cities and states, spreading the COVID virus across America? — Michael R. Caputo (@MichaelRCaputo) August 18, 2020

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!