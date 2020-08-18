‘Vote for Biden like your life depends on it!’ Michelle Obama unloads on Trump to virtual ovation at Dem convention

Former First Lady Michelle Obama has warned that lives may hang in the balance in the 2020 presidential race, pleading with voters to send Joe Biden to the White House to put an end to the “chaos” of Donald Trump’s presidency.

“Let me be as honest and clear as I possibly can: Donald Trump is the wrong president for our country. He has had more than enough time to prove he can do the job, but he is clearly in over his head,” Obama said during a headliner speech on the first night of the Democratic National Convention on Monday, adding that Trump “cannot meet this moment, he simply cannot be who we need him to be.”

If you think things cannot possibly get worse, trust me, they can; and they will if we don’t make a change in this election... If we have any hope of ending this chaos, we have got to vote for Joe Biden like our lives depend on it.

If we want to end the chaos and division—and keep alive the possibility of progress on the issues we hold dear—we’ve got to vote for @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris like our lives depend on it. Register today by texting VOTE to 30330. https://t.co/xPu5o0SYLJ — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) August 18, 2020

Echoing the Biden campaign’s own ‘stop Trump’ message in her nearly 20-minute speech, the ex-First Lady insisted the current president is unfit for the Oval Office while laying blame for the coronavirus pandemic largely at his feet.

“More than 150,000 people have died, and our economy is in shambles, because of a virus that this president downplayed for too long,” she said, adding that many Americans are still “struggling to take care of basic necessities like food and rent” as the Trump administration leaves them “in the lurch.”

Laying it on thick for Biden – who served as her husband’s VP during his two terms in office from 2008 to 2016 – Obama dubbed the 2020 hopeful a “profoundly decent man guided by faith,” adding that he has “lived a life that the rest of us can recognize.”

