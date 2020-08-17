 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Rose McGowan accuses award-winning director Alexander Payne of sexual misconduct

17 Aug, 2020 19:49
FILE PHOTO: Film Director Alexander Payne. ©  Reuters / Phil McCarten
Actress and #MeToo activist Rose McGowan has accused double Academy Award winner Alexander Payne of sexually inappropriate behavior towards her at the age of 15, but has said she only wants an “apology,” not to “destroy.”

“Alexander Payne. You sat me down & played a soft-core porn movie you directed for Showtime under a different name,” the actress said in a Twitter post addressing the film director. She added that she still remembers his apartment in Silverlake and that he is “very well-endowed.”

McGowan also said that she was 15 at the time of the alleged encounter, in a post featuring a GIF of herself saying “no."

The actress was one of the more prominent figures in the #MeToo movement and was one of the first women to accuse Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein of sexual assault back in 2017. Many commenters on social media reacted to her tweet about Payne by quickly expressing their sympathy for the actress, while others called for swift retribution against the film director, demanding he be “cancelled.”

A couple of hours later, the actress followed up with a tweet saying she just wants “an acknowledgement and apology” and does not “want to destroy.” Payne has not yet commented on the accusations.

Payne, 59, is known for such films as ‘Sideways’ and ‘The Descendants’, both of which earned him Academy Awards for best adapted screenplay.

