Rose McGowan accuses award-winning director Alexander Payne of sexual misconduct

Actress and #MeToo activist Rose McGowan has accused double Academy Award winner Alexander Payne of sexually inappropriate behavior towards her at the age of 15, but has said she only wants an “apology,” not to “destroy.”

“Alexander Payne. You sat me down & played a soft-core porn movie you directed for Showtime under a different name,” the actress said in a Twitter post addressing the film director. She added that she still remembers his apartment in Silverlake and that he is “very well-endowed.”

McGowan also said that she was 15 at the time of the alleged encounter, in a post featuring a GIF of herself saying “no."

The actress was one of the more prominent figures in the #MeToo movement and was one of the first women to accuse Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein of sexual assault back in 2017. Many commenters on social media reacted to her tweet about Payne by quickly expressing their sympathy for the actress, while others called for swift retribution against the film director, demanding he be “cancelled.”

A couple of hours later, the actress followed up with a tweet saying she just wants “an acknowledgement and apology” and does not “want to destroy.” Payne has not yet commented on the accusations.

Payne, 59, is known for such films as ‘Sideways’ and ‘The Descendants’, both of which earned him Academy Awards for best adapted screenplay.

