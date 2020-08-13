 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUSA News

Biden praises ‘historic step’ of Israel-UAE deal, but claims credit goes to Obama admin and doesn’t mention Trump AT ALL

13 Aug, 2020 18:49
Get short URL
Biden praises ‘historic step’ of Israel-UAE deal, but claims credit goes to Obama admin and doesn’t mention Trump AT ALL
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden at a campaign event in Wilmington, Delaware, August 12, 2020. ©  REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden praised the “historic” decision by the United Arab Emirates to normalize relations with Israel, claiming part of the credit for himself and not mentioning President Donald Trump even once.

“Today, Israel and the United Arab Emirates have taken a historic step to bridge the deep divides of the Middle East,” Biden said in a statement on Thursday. “The UAE’s offer to publicly recognize the State of Israel is a welcome, brave, and badly needed act of statesmanship.”

In Biden’s telling, the breakthrough “builds on the efforts of multiple administrations to foster a broad Arab-Israeli opening, including the efforts of the Obama-Biden administration to build on the Arab Peace Initiative.”

The Democrat also vowed that the “Biden-Harris Administration will seek to build on this progress, and will challenge all the nations of the region to keep pace.”

Also on rt.com Trump says ‘historic’ Israel-UAE deal on diplomatic ties will ‘suspend’ Israeli annexation of Palestinian lands

Israel and the Emirates made the surprise announcement on Thursday, throwing off analysts who expected Tel Aviv to annex West Bank territories instead. It’s the first Gulf Arab nation to officially normalize relations with Israel, and the first diplomatic breakthrough for Tel Aviv since a deal with Jordan in 1994.

The deal was mediated by President Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, and even liberal media outlets such as Vox credited Trump for it. 

Biden’s unwillingness to so much as mention Trump, let alone give him any credit, is particularly puzzling, given that his own most recent interaction with the UAE involved an apology for accusing them of supporting terrorism.

In October 2014, Barack Obama’s VP “clarified” his remarks at Harvard University by saying he “never meant to imply” that the UAE was supporting Al-Qaeda fighters in Syria.

Indeed, Biden did not “imply” anything, but literally named the UAE, Turkey and Saudi Arabia as people who “poured hundreds of millions of dollars and thousands of tons of weapons into anyone who would fight against [Syrian President Bashar] Assad – except that the people who were being supplied were [Jabhat] Al-Nusra and Al-Qaeda and the extremist elements of jihadis coming from other parts of the world.” 

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies