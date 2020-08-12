 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Louisiana police in manhunt after hospital shooting, suspect threatens to 'kill any law enforcement officer' who tries to stop him

12 Aug, 2020 13:35
Louisiana police in manhunt after hospital shooting, suspect threatens to 'kill any law enforcement officer' who tries to stop him
A photograph of Taniel Cole, circulated by police in Shreveport, Louisiana © Twitter / ShreveportPolice
Police in Shreveport, Louisiana, are on the hunt for a lone gunman who shot and injured a man at a hospital. Police are treating the situation as an “active shooting,” and cautioned that the suspect is armed and dangerous.

The suspect, identified by police as 41-year-old Taniel Cole, allegedly shot a man in the leg in the early hours of Wednesday morning, at the St. Mary Medical Center in Shreveport. The victim’s injuries aren’t considered life-threatening, but Cole is now on the loose.

Police circulated a picture of Cole - who they said is “armed and dangerous” - and warned local residents to stay indoors.

Nearby schools have canceled their classes for the day, as cops attempt to track Cole down. The search has thus far focused on the hospital itself, where officers fear Cole may be hiding. Police Sergeant Angie Willhite told local media that the suspect “made threats to kill any law enforcement officer...who tried to stop him.”

Shreveport has a reputation for crime. The city is consistently ranked in the 100 most dangerous places to live in the US, and has a crime rate of nearly 150 percent the national average. Just two days before Wednesday’s shooting, police were called to a homicide in a trailer park. The killer's identity is still unknown.

