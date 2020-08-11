 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Whose convention is it again? MSNBC uses Republican backdrop to promote Democratic convention

11 Aug, 2020 19:05
Whose convention is it again? MSNBC uses Republican backdrop to promote Democratic convention
FILE PHOTO: Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney seen at the Republican National Convention in Tampa, Florida, August 30, 2012 © Reuters / Jason Reed
A graphical blunder by MSNBC demonstrates two facts about modern America: that fact-checking takes second seat to pizzazz, and that neither party has a monopoly on red, white, and blue pageantry.

In a series of graphics announcing the speaker schedule for next week’s Democratic National Convention, MSNBC on Tuesday listed the names over a photograph of the Republican Party’s 2012 convention – where Mitt Romney accepted his party’s nomination in a shower of red, white, and blue balloons.

The gaffe was quickly picked up by hawk-eyed Twitter users, who mocked the network for its sloppiness. Among the first to notice was Nick Sandmann, the Covington Catholic student who settled two defamation lawsuits against CNN and the Washington Post for their coverage of his appearance at a pro-life rally in Washington DC last year.

Mockery aside, the mistake did illustrate the similar design language both sides use during presidential campaigns. Unless a presidential hopeful is running for office on a Green Party ticket, the colors of the American flag are a prerequisite. No matter how often Republicans accuse Democrats of “hating America” or advocating for “socialism,” the party sticks to the same color palette as the GOP, albeit with more restraint.

At a glance, the backdrop could be from any recent convention held by either party.

As for the convention itself, its speakers include a slew of left-wing progressives, such as Sen. Bernie Sanders and New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (both self-described socialists), as well as some more moderate, establishment figures. The latter group will include Bill and Hillary Clinton, while Barack Obama and his wife Michelle will round out the list of presidential power couples. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will make an appearance, as will Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and former Ohio Governor John Kasich – a Republican of the ‘Never Trump’ variety.

The four-day event will be a virtual affair, on account of coronavirus concerns. Joe Biden is expected to accept his party’s nomination from his home state of Delaware instead of the host city of Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

