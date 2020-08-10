 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Massive 'dragon-shaped' windstorm headed for Chicago

10 Aug, 2020 22:24
© Twitter / @BanhammersWrath
An enormous “derecho” storm cluster with winds up to 100mph has taken shape in the midwestern US, leaving a trail of destruction in its wake and heading straight for Chicago - as if the Windy City doesn’t have enough problems.

The devastating storm - given the rare classification of “Particularly Dangerous Situation” by government meteorologists - is expected to pummel northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin with winds of up to 100mph (160kph) through 7pm local time, according to the US Storm Prediction Center.

Potentially causing more damage than a tornado, a derecho is defined as a “line” of thunderstorms stretching at least 250 miles (402km) with wind gusts above 58mph including multiple separated gusts of over 75mph. Damage caused by such formations is termed “straight-line wind damage” to differentiate it from that caused by tornadoes.

Monday’s derecho, which took the shape of a dragon in some ominous radar images, may also be accompanied by large hail and even a few tornadoes, according to the SPC.

The storm system already tore through Iowa, leaving significant destruction in its wake. Wind gusts in Le Grand, Iowa measured 106mph.

The storm arrives as Chicago is still reeling from a night of protests sparked by a police shooting that quickly degenerated into massive looting. Chicago police have pledged to step up their presence in the downtown area, with Mayor Lori Lightfoot warning access to the business district will be restricted “until we know that our neighborhoods are safe.

