What could it mean? Twitter erupts with sarcastic suggestions after Trump refers to himself as ‘President T’

Donald Trump has sparked yet another Twitter drama after referring to himself as ‘President T’ in a post questioning the loyalty of a senator, prompting users to make sarcastic suggestions of what the ‘T’ could possibly stand for.

In the Monday tweet, Trump accused Republican Senator Ben Sasse of “going rogue” after he sharply criticized the president's executive orders aimed at providing coronavirus relief while bypassing Congress.

RINO Ben Sasse, who needed my support and endorsement in order to get the Republican nomination for Senate from the GREAT State of Nebraska, has, now that he’s got it (Thank you President T), gone rogue, again. This foolishness plays right into the hands of the Radical Left Dems! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 10, 2020

Trump dubbed Sasse a “RINO” – which stands for ‘Republican in name only’ – and said he exploited “President T’s” support to get himself elected.

Before long, ‘President T’ was trending across the Twitterverse as users entertained themselves by jokingly attempting to figure out what the ‘T’ might stand for.

Some of Trump’s detractors went straight for the most predictable ones: Words like ‘Traitor’, ‘Tik Tok’ and ‘Thug’ were popular suggestions.

Other users decided to get a bit more creative, with one suggesting he could have meant a golf tee, while others offered that they would prefer a “President B,” referring to Trump’s election opponent, Democrat Joe Biden.

"President T" stands for Traitor pic.twitter.com/jexHVf5TRi — David Leavitt (@David_Leavitt) August 10, 2020

Can't wait for President B to take office. pic.twitter.com/8axSGnDSOR — Bill Strange (@BString66) August 10, 2020

Some fantasized about TV personality Mr. T taking over as president.

Not sure what President T stands for, but I can dream. pic.twitter.com/L3ZSfAJUWf — Talismanis Maximus (@TraderTalisman) August 10, 2020

A few also took issue with the president referring to himself in third person and with only an initial, suggesting he was trying to be a “cool kid” at school.

MY NAME IS DONALD J TRUMP BUT MY FRIENDS CALL ME PRESIDENT T pic.twitter.com/BMLRBEOZY9 — The Incredible Sulk (@TurnUp_TheTweet) August 10, 2020

Trump’s supporters, on the other hand, did not seem to notice anything funny in his tweet – and were more inclined to share his frustration with Sasse and the lack of “loyalty” from some Republicans.

I understand your frustration The Democrats support each other no matter what but NO LOYALTY among the Republicans; pathetic — Constitutional Republic TEXT TRUMP 88022 (@CRRJA5) August 10, 2020

