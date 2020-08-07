Manhattan suffers MASSIVE power outage, huge portions of NYC plunged into darkness (VIDEOS)

A massive power outage early Friday morning left a large portions of Manhattan in the dark. According to local media, the electricity came back up for most of the area after half-an-hour.

The outage comes shortly after tropical storm Isais battered the US East Coast, wreaking havoc in its path and cutting power to at least 1.3 million customers.

Here's a look at the moment the power goes out in upper Manhattan this morning at 5:17AM @News12NJpic.twitter.com/39bcEkWJ4s — Jeremy Settle (@JeremySettle) August 7, 2020

The Manhattan blackout affected the Upper West Side, Harlem and Upper East Side neighborhoods, according to Con Edison’s outage map. The provider said at least 119,039 customers were left without power, including some who lost it earlier due to the storm.

Woke up to no power on the #UES More confused than scared since I was half asleep. Lol (power has since returned to my building!) pic.twitter.com/KINem50QB7 — Kristine Garcia (@graciaskristine) August 7, 2020

The New York subway was also affected by the blackout, with the Metropolitan Transit Authority advising people travelling between Brooklyn and Manhattan to expect longer waiting times and possible delays.

Category 1 hurricane Isais battered the East Coast starting Monday, shortly after making landfall in North Carolina. It caused widespread destruction and claimed several lives before moving towards Canada on Wednesday and dissipating. More than 2 million people were left without power by the storm’s passage.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!