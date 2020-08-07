 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUSA News

Manhattan suffers MASSIVE power outage, huge portions of NYC plunged into darkness (VIDEOS)

7 Aug, 2020 10:45
Get short URL
Manhattan suffers MASSIVE power outage, huge portions of NYC plunged into darkness (VIDEOS)
©Twitter / @JeremySettle
A massive power outage early Friday morning left a large portions of Manhattan in the dark. According to local media, the electricity came back up for most of the area after half-an-hour.

The outage comes shortly after tropical storm Isais battered the US East Coast, wreaking havoc in its path and cutting power to at least 1.3 million customers.

The Manhattan blackout affected the Upper West Side, Harlem and Upper East Side neighborhoods, according to Con Edison’s outage map. The provider said at least 119,039 customers were left without power, including some who lost it earlier due to the storm.

The New York subway was also affected by the blackout, with the Metropolitan Transit Authority advising people travelling between Brooklyn and Manhattan to expect longer waiting times and possible delays.

Category 1 hurricane Isais battered the East Coast starting Monday, shortly after making landfall in North Carolina. It caused widespread destruction and claimed several lives before moving towards Canada on Wednesday and dissipating. More than 2 million people were left without power by the storm’s passage.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies