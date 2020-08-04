Massive fire engulfing an apartment complex is filmed from all over downtown St. Paul, Minnesota

A huge blaze has erupted at a construction site in downtown St. Paul, the capital of Minnesota. The flames can be seen for miles and have been recorded by onlookers from all over the city center.

The city’s fire department tweeted that the crews on site had to spray the building from the outside “because of the advanced stage of the fire.” However, no one was inside the structure and no deaths or injuries have been reported.

Crews responded to a fire at a construction site near the @XcelEnergyCtr downtown @cityofsaintpaul at 4:20am. Firefighters fought the fire from the exterior because of the advanced stage of the fire. No injuries have been reported. The fire is under investigation. pic.twitter.com/kp0ofUZI2d — Saint Paul Fire Dept (@StPaulFireDept) August 4, 2020

The building that caught on fire on Tuesday morning is a hotel with an apartment complex called ‘St. Paul Gateway Site.’ It is still under construction and is located near the Xcel Energy Center arena.

Videos shared on social media show flames rising high into the air, reportedly up to 40 feet (12 meters). “It advanced rapidly,”said fire department deputy chief Roy Mokosso.

Video from St. Paul resident Melissa Williams shows some of the most intense moments of St. Paul construction project fire. pic.twitter.com/A3XSvnyEUt — Ben Henry (@BenryNews) August 4, 2020

Authorities closed off several streets in the surrounding area, along with some intercity highways, due to the fire’s scale.

My mama just sent me this in her way to work 😟 #stpaulpic.twitter.com/kS2e2cANch — Cin City (@CindyOmana) August 4, 2020

It is not clear what led to the fire, Mokosso said. The incident is being investigated.

