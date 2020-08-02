 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUSA News

'Sleepy Joe' Biden 'never leaves his basement' and won't win Texas, Trump says

2 Aug, 2020 14:02
Get short URL
'Sleepy Joe' Biden 'never leaves his basement' and won't win Texas, Trump says
Donald Trump and Joe Biden © Reuters / Carlos Barria and Jonathan Ernst
President Donald Trump has bashed his basement-dwelling presidential opponent, Joe Biden, and touted his own support for “Oil, Gas, Guns, & God,” after a fundraising trip to the Lone Star State.

“Was in the Great State of Texas this week and explained that the Radical Left Do Nothing Democrats, headed up by their great leader, Sleepy Joe Biden (who never leaves his basement), are strongly against ‘Oil, Gas, Guns, & God,’’ Trump tweeted on Sunday.

“Must be tough to win Texas on that platform!" he added.

Running a presidential campaign amid the coronavirus pandemic, Joe Biden has foregone speeches and rallies for live-streams from his Delaware basement. Critics and pundits are divided over whether this low-visibility approach helps or hinders Biden, given his propensity to lose his train of thought and muddle his way through speeches.

Trump, on the other hand, has kept himself in the spotlight. The president flew to Texas earlier this week to speak to energy workers, whose industry has been hammered by both the coronavirus pandemic and a spike in output by Saudi Arabia earlier this year. After promising the workers new export contracts and pipeline permits, Trump headlined a fundraising lunch in Odessa, where seats at a table with the president reportedly went for $100,000.

Selling a pro-energy message to Texans is an easy task for Trump, especially considering Biden’s recent pledge to spend $2 trillion in four years on green energy. However, while Texas is still known by many as the land of “Guns & God,” the state is not the bastion of Republican support it once was.

Recent polls show Trump a hair’s breadth ahead of Biden in the Lone Star State, meaning the former VP has a shot at turning the once deep-red state blue in November.

Also on rt.com ‘I’m outta here’: Joe Rogan flees Los Angeles for ‘more freedom’ in Texas

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies